Celine Dion's powerful new photo from family home sparks fan response ahead of major comeback

Celine Dion's new documentary, which covers the scope of her recent health challenges as she focuses on her music and life away from the spotlight, is coming soon!

Amazon Prime Video, the studio behind the upcoming release titled I Am: Celine Dion, announced on Tuesday that the documentary has been set for a June 25 release.

A post on Celine's official social media shared the announcement alongside a still of the Canadian songstress, 56, inside her home, clutching her fist in the midst of a seemingly victorious moment.

© Prime Video Celine in a still from "I Am: Celine Dion"

"Get ready! @amazonmgmstudios announces release date to the highly anticipated documentary! I AM: CELINE DION will be streaming globally on @primevideo starting June 25," the update read.

"Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I AM: CELINE DION gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar's struggle with a life-altering illness. Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit."

© Feeling Productions Inc "I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."

Fans were immediately ecstatic upon hearing the news, leaving responses like: "This is a must watch immediately upon release," and: "I'M SO READY FOR THIS! CANT WAAAIT!!" as well as: "Can't wait Celine! Courage don't you dare fail us nowwwww," plus: "I can't wait to see this – WE LOVE YOU CELINE!!"

The 102 minute documentary feature was announced back in January, ahead of Celine's surprise appearance at the 66th Grammy Awards in early February, and promises a deeper look inside her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome over the past year and a half. Watch the moment she returned below...

It is also said to feature intimate glimpses of her couture touring wardrobe, follows her into the recording studio, and shares a more personal look at her family life, slated to be "emotional, energetic, and poetic love letter to music" in an official statement.

Celine shared a personal message with regards to bringing her story to the screen once again. "This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me."

© Getty Images The documentary captures the past couple years of her life as she battles Stiff Person Syndrome while continuing to work on music

"As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have [realized] how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, also shared a statement, which reads: "Celine Dion is a global megastar with a career defined not only by her extraordinary work ethic and passion, but by her dedication to her fans."

© Getty Images The documentary will officially be available for streaming on Prime Video on June 25

"This documentary is a raw, intimate portrayal of a pivotal time in her personal life and career, pulling back the curtain on her journey as she overcomes an unthinkable diagnosis. It's an [honor] to be trusted with her story, and we can't wait to share it with Prime Video audiences around the world."

