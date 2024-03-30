Celine Dion, 56, looks phenomenal in tiny mini dress in head-turning footage to celebrate her birthday

Celine Dion has experimented with her style over the years, and on Saturday, fans were given the chance to go on a trip down memory lane as the singer's iconic stage and fashion moments were put together in a tribute montage to mark her 56th birthday.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker has rocked some head-turning looks over time, including a glittery mini dress while performing on stage, as well as a floaty floor-length gown and leather gloves.

The video was put together by Celine's team, who uploaded it onto her Instagram page.

In the caption, it read: "Happy Birthday dear Celine. We love you! - Team Celine." Celine will no doubt be surrounded by her family, including her three sons, on her special day.

She has been keeping a low profile since being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022, which has stopped her being able to perform.

Celine's condition causes spasms, issues with her vocal chords and difficulty walking. She was forced to cancel the remaining dates of her Courage World Tour.

However, she delighted fans back in February at the 2024 Grammys, where she presented the Album of the Year award. This was an award close to her heart, as back in 1997 she won the very same award for her album, Falling Into You.

© Kevin Mazur Celine Dion made a rare public appearance at the 2024 Grammys

The award went to Taylor Swift for her album, Midnights. The singer was thrilled as she received a standing ovation, telling the audience: "Thank you all, I love you right back."

She added: "When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it, from my heart."

© Getty Images Celine with her oldest son Rene-Charles

Celine is also set to make a comeback later this year, as it was recently announced that a Prime Video documentary about Celine's life and her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome will be released, titled I Am: Celine Dion.

It has not been revealed yet when this will come out, but it will be directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor. Celine's children may well feature in the film too.

Celine with all three of her sons

She shares 23-year-old René Charles and 13-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson with her late husband, Rene Angélil. When the news was first announced of her upcoming documentary, the singer shared a personal message with regards to bringing her story to the screen.

She said: "This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me.

Celine loves nothing more than spending time with her family

"As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have [realized] how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."

