Celine Dion mourns monumental loss with rare personal statement and photo with late husband René Angélil

Celine Dion took to Instagram to pay tribute to former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, who passed away on February 29 at the age of 84.

The Canadian songstress, 55, shared a rare personal statement mourning his loss, including a throwback photograph of herself and her late husband René Angélil, Mulroney, and his wife Mila.

Alongside the old photo, Celine wrote: "I am so sorry to hear of the loss of our friend, the beloved former Prime Minister of Canada Brian Mulroney. My love and prayers go to you, Mila, and your whole family. Celine xx…"

Mulroney's daughter Caroline confirmed the news with a post on X that read: "On behalf of my mother and our family, it is with great sadness we announce the passing of my father, the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister. He died peacefully, surrounded by family."

Mulroney served as the 18th Prime Minister of Canada from 1984 to 1993, serving as the leader of the Progressive Conservative Party for a decade prior.

Many shared support for the singer and mourned the late politician's passing, while several others dedicated comments to supporting Celine's health battle.

The singer has been battling Stiff Person Syndrome for over a year, announcing to the world that she had canceled her upcoming concerts and tour as a result of the affliction.

While enduring persistent and painful muscle spasms, Celine is privately working on regaining her strength to return to the stage, making her first notable appearance in months at the 2024 Grammy Awards last month.

Days before her appearance, it was announced that her journey with her health would be captured in a new feature-length documentary by Amazon Prime Video titled I Am: Celine Dion, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor.

© Getty Images The late Canadian PM passed away on February 29 at the age of 84

The documentary will look at the singer's past and present as she continues to battle the rare disease, while also providing a peek at her life at home recovering with the support of her family, and working on new music.

It also promises a dive into her couture touring wardrobe, time in the recording studio, and has been deemed an "emotional, energetic, and poetic love letter to music" in an official statement.

© Getty Images Celine made her first notable appearance in months at the 2024 Grammy Awards on February 4

Celine shared a personal message with regards to bringing her story to the screen. "This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me.

"As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have [realized] how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."

© Feeling Productions Inc Celine's health battle will be documented in an upcoming Amazon Prime Video special

While a release date for the documentary has not yet been announced, it is believed to hit the streaming platform later this year.

