Mel Gibson shares sweet kiss with girlfriend Rosalind Ross, 25, at Cannes Film Festival

Mel Gibson and his girlfriend Rosalind Ross indulged in some public displays of affection as they attended the closing ceremony of the 69th Cannes Film Festival on Sunday. The film star, 60, and his 25-year-old partner looked totally enamoured as they shared a number of kisses and cuddles on the red carpet outside the Palais des Festivals.



Wearing matching smiles, the couple were clearly delighted to be at the star-studded event together. Mel, who chose a dapper two-piece tuxedo for ceremony, proudly kept his arm around equestrian vaulter Rosalind, who complimented his evening attire in a glamorous black halterneck gown.

The pair made their first public appearance together back in January at the Golden Globes, and their romance is clearly going from strength-to-strength. At one point, Rosalind – known as Rosey to her friends - could be seen tenderly touching Mel's face, before the pair leaned in for a kiss.



It is thought that the couple met when budding film writer Rosalind signed on to co-write a movie script for Mel's production company Icon. They have been dating since last summer, but have kept out of the spotlight for the majority of their romance.

This is Mel's first known relationship since his acrimonious split from Oksana Grigorieva in April 2010. The former couple share a five-year-old daughter Lucia together; Mel also has one daughter and seven sons from his 26-year marriage to ex-wife Robyn Gibson.



The Oscar-winner has been keen to take things slowly this time around. "Mel hasn't had the best luck with the ladies," a source confirmed last year. "He's in no rush to turn his relatively new romance into a high-profile affair."