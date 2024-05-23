Matt Dillon shocks fans with his appearance at 60 - see new photos

It's hard to believe Matt Dillon is 60 - and the latest photos of him only support that notion.

The Wild Things actor stepped out on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, May 22, and made sure to turn heads.

Despite his greying hair and designer stubble, Matt looked unbelievably youthful sporting a smart navy blazer over a t-shirt teamed with jeans and sneakers.

He was present for the photocall for his movie, Being Maria, which is a biographical drama about French actress Maria Schneider.

The film is described by IMDB as a drama which "reframes the short career and tragic life of Last Tango in Paris star Maria Schneider in a post-#MeToo light."

© Getty Images Matt Dillon in 1985

Matt plays Marlon Brando, who starred opposite Maria in the erotic romance. She is portrayed by actress Anamaria Vartolomei.

Matt has caused controversy at Cannes previously when hundreds of people walked out of his screening of The House That Jack Built in 2018.

© Getty Images Matt looked age-defying at Cannes Film Festival

The film stars Matt as a serial killer and the graphic nature of the project horrified many viewers.

However, he defended his decision to star in the gruesome flick telling The Journal: "I'm OK that people are upset. It's meant to be upsetting to you, and you should know, if you're going to see this that it is going to some very dark, disturbing places."

© Getty Images He sported stubble and greying hair

He added: "But I think it's a good film. Really good. And I'm glad that I did it."

Matt has undertaken a variety of roles over his four-decade-long career which began for him as a teen heartthrob at 14. But starting out in the industry at a young age wasn't easy.

© Getty Images Matt dated Cameron Diaz for three years

Taking to Locarno after earning himself their Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022, he said: "The advantages and disadvantages of starting young are that you’re learning on the job. On one hand there’s more pressure and you’re still developing but nothing beats on-the-job training and I learned from some greats. Watching and listening.

"My desire to become an actor was immediate. From the moment I started. But it stemmed more from my curiosity in storytelling and human nature than from a need to perform. Kind of mirroring life."

© Getty Images Matt with his longtime girlfriend, Roberta Mastromichele

Away from the big screen, Matt keeps his personal life out of the spotlight.

He was in a three-year romance with Cameron Diaz from 1995 to 1998 but has been dating Italian actress, dancer and choreographer, Roberta Mastromichele, for ten years.