Demi Moore, 61, has bizarre outburst during awkward moment at Cannes

Demi Moore left the crowd wondering "what just happened?" when she had a brief, but bizarre moment while introducing Cher at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

The Hollywood icon graced the stage at the star-studded amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala to welcome Cher as the guest of honor.

She began her speech by saying: "I'm going to see if this is the moment we've all been waiting for. I'm just making sure that you're really, really with me. Because this incredible woman that I'm about to introduce, she's a Grammy winner, an Oscar winner, an Emmy winner."

But then Demi paused and appeared to target an audience member who was causing some sort of commotion in the room.

Rather than ignore it, the video shared by Variety's Co-Editor-in-Chief, Ramin Setoodeh, showed Demi cheekily quip: "Are you an Emmy winner over there in the back of the room? I [expletive] don't think so."

Demi was introducing Cher at Amfar

Celebrities in the room included Heidi Klum, Andie MacDowell, Diane Kruger, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York and Kelly Rowland too.

There was some low-key applause from those in attendance, but most let the moment slide by.

© Getty Images Cher was the guest of honor

Demi continued her gushing tribute to Cher by calling her "a style icon" and her "personal hair inspiration," before adding: "The bottom line is she is just one of the most talented, successful, and best-loved performers of all time."

The festival has had its fair share of moments, including one involving Kelly Rowland.

© Getty Demi was angered by an audience member

The Destiny's Child star was captured scolding a member of security staff on the red carpet. It wasn't clear what happened between the pair of them but Kelly has since addressed the incident, telling AP News: "That woman knows what happened. I know what happened. I have a boundary and I stand by those boundaries.”

She then explained further that she felt targeted by the woman. "There were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me and they didn't get scolded or pushed off, or told to get off," she said. "I stood my ground and she felt like she had to stand hers. But I stood my ground."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Kelly apparently said 'Don't talk to me like that'

Kelly was photographed pointing a finger at the woman in question and lip reader told Page Six that they believe the singer and actress said: "Don’t talk to me like that. Don’t talk to me like that. You're not my mother. I told you not to talk to me like that."

Kelly has not confirmed whether these were her words or not.