Kanye West finally addresses the Taylor Swift phone call video

Kanye West has spoken about his feud with Taylor Swift publicly for the first time. The rapper made a surprise appearance at Drake's concert on Wednesday night, and used the stage to break his silence.

His wife Kim Kardashian leaked his phone call video with Taylor via Snapchat earlier this month, and addressing this, Kanye told crowds: "I am so glad my wife has Snapchat, 'cause now y'all can know the truth."

North West's dad then launched into his Famous verse about the Shake It Off singer.

The Snapchat video showed Taylor, 26, allegedly approving the lyrics of Kanye's Famous lyrics, in which the rapper calls Taylor a "b****" and claims he helped her career after his controversial interruption of her 2009 VMA acceptance speech.

The video that Kim posted shows Kanye calling Taylor asking for lyric approval.

"Go with whatever line you think is better," Taylor answers. "It's obviously really tongue in cheek, either way... And I really appreciate you telling me about it, that's really nice."

Kim Kardashian has always maintained that Taylor was well-aware of the Famous lyrics

Soon after Kim released the recordings on Snapchat, Taylor responded with a statement on Instagram. She claimed that the video didn't feature Kanye reading out the second half of the line, in which he calls her a derogatory term.

"Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me 'that b****' in his song? It doesn't exist because it never happened. You don't get to control someone's emotional response to being called 'that b****' in front of the entire world," the singer wrote.

But Kanye's wife Kim wasn't having it. During an interview with GQ weeks later, the reality TV star insisted Taylor was well-aware of the lyrics and that Kanye had called ahead to ensure she was comfortable.