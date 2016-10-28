Liam Payne 'so jealous' of Cheryl fans who spent time with his 'girl'

Liam Payne is missing his 'girl'!

The One Direction singer is currently in the US recording his debut solo album, but his thoughts are never far from his girlfriend Cheryl.

The 23-year-old sent a Twitter message to his other half, writing, "So jealous of everyone who got to spend the day with my girl today grrrrrrr!" alongside a series of sad face emojis.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Cheryl had an exclusive meet-and-greet with fans for her new fragrance StormFlower Platinum

While Liam has been hard at work in LA, Cheryl, 33, has had her hands full back in London where she unveiled her new fragrance, StormFlower Platinum.

The Call My Name singer spent the day meeting 50 fans at an exclusive perfume signing and later tweeted: "I always love spending the day with you lot!! It makes me so happy. Thank you to everyone who came to the signing today. I loved it."

VIEW GALLERY

The singer is rumoured to be pregnant with her first baby

Cheryl added fuel to the rumours that she is expecting her first baby with Liam. She went to great lengths not to have her full figure photographed, apart from a couple of pictures at the start of the event.

She wore a flattering blue jumpsuit that showed just the hint of her rumoured 'baby bump'.

@CherylOfficial so jealous of everyone who got to spend the day with my girl today grrrrrrr!😖😖😖😖

— Liam (@LiamPayne) October 28, 2016

One fan Beth, 28, told The Sun Online: "She was looking really well, she looked fantastic. She was sat behind a table the whole time, you couldn't tell if she had a bump or not."

Another, also called Beth, 19, added: "She looked glowing, absolutely amazing."