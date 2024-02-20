Cheryl looks flawless in slinky lace gown with transformed hair

Girls Aloud pop icon Cheryl was spotted during a rare London outing on Monday night and let's just say the band is back with a bang.

The 'Fight For This Love' singer, 40, arrived at the Perfect Magazine and AMI Paris London Fashion Week Party at 1 Hotel Mayfair on Monday night looking totally flawless in a vampy vixen look that we can't get out of our heads.

© Getty Girls Aloud put on a glamorous display for Monday's LFW party

The 'Parachute' singer rocked a sheer black lace floor-grazing gown which had a high neck and a bold satin sash that came across the bodice and onto the shoulder in a tie detail that connected to the opaque skirt.

© Getty Cheryl rocked lace to the LFW Perfect magazine Party at Dovetale restaurant at 1 Hotel Mayfair

The lace of Cheryl's dramatic dress came over her hands into gloves to elongate her silhouette and bring attention to the star of the show - her stunning cerise pink satin clutch with a diamanté-encrusted buckle.

© Getty Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, Cheryl, and Kimberley Walsh are preparing to go on tour this summer

Cheryl's iconic brunette locks looked totally transformed as she wore an unexpected updo with a high bun and a full fringe that swept down past her chin. Her makeup was pared back with a pale milky complexion, a cat-like defined eyeshadow look, and a super nude lip.

Her Girls Aloud bandmates matched the 'Call My Name' singer's fabulous energy. Kimberley Walsh, 42, also opted for a black ensemble and wore a velvet dress with an oversized bow attached to the bodice and jewel detailing down the leg which featured cut-outs. The mum-of-three wore her honey-hued hair in a flicked-out bob.

© Getty Girls Aloud rocked dramatic looks for the fashionable event

Nadine Coyle went for a metallic look in the form of a silver gown with a gladiator feel. The garment featured a halterneck with a dropped waist and a pleated skirt. She wore her blonde locks down and in loose waves, carrying a sparkly micro-bag to round off the look.

Nicola Roberts also got the metallic memo, choosing to sport a silver gown that was entirely covered in rhinestones and featured a racerback neckline. She also carried a silver micro-bag to match Nadine's and shared in Cheryl's ability to rock an updo, showing off her ponytail-wearing prowess.

The fashionable foursome were spotted at the ritzy event alongside Perfect magazine's editor-in-chief Katie Grand, as well as 'Alone' singer Jessie Ware who also opted for a black plunging ensemble.

Cheryl and her bandmates have wowed in an array of 'more-is-more' ensembles since the announcement of their upcoming UK and Ireland tour. The famous four made their first public appearance since the news broke, talking to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 where Cheryl stunned in a cool brown check blazer with a burgundy roll-neck and a pinstripe white open-neck shirt.

© Getty Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts and Cheryl at BBC Radio 2 to announce the comeback of Girls Aloud

The former X Factor judge paired her layered look with form-fitting black flares and ultra-stylish black pointed-toe boots. Meanwhile, Kimberley went for a denim ensemble, Nadine rocked a leather look with a cropped blazer, and Nicola leaned into a patterned look with a brown and pale blue checked structured blouse and matching pencil skirt. The tour will be the first since the passing of former bandmate Sarah Harding.

© Instagram Cheryl looked undeniably chic in a cable knit jumper

For a tour announcement video on Instagram, Cheryl upped the ante in a slinky black bodysuit and wide-leg trouser ensemble with tonnes of gold statement jewellery and a coordinating black belt with gold hardware.