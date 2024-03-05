Youthful Cheryl stuns in figure-flattering trousers for 'emotional' reunion

Cheryl was a vision when she appeared in a candid video on Instagram as she reunited with her fellow Girls Aloud band members on Monday.

The Fight For This Love singer, 40, looked sensational in the clip donning a pair of grey calf-length trousers and an oversized white button-down shirt adorned with blue stripes. The clip saw the former girl band performing to a viral sound on TikTok that saw them embrace in a touching group hug at the end. See the full video below.

Girls Aloud band members reunite in candid video

Alongside the video, which was shared to the official Instagram account of Girls Aloud, were the words: "We can’t wait to see you all at #TheGirlsAloudShow Thanks to @champneysspas for having us #girlsaloud #reunion #tour."

The clip was filmed at the very glamorous Chapney's spa in Tring and saw all the girls, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts, and Nadine Coyle looking fabulous as they were filmed prancing in the clip.

Kimberly opted for a fabulous all-denim number that hugged her in all the right places. The blue ensemble was made up of a long-sleeve denim shirt and ultra-flattering jeans. As for her hair, she styled her honey-blonde bob in soft curls.

Meanwhile, Nicola looked just as chic as ever wearing light blue high-waisted jeans with a black T-shirt tucked in, she also slipped on a structured black jacket featuring dramatic shoulder pads. Her vibrant red tresses took centre stage and were styled into immaculate waves.

© Dave J Hogan The girl band are going back on tour in honour of their late member, Sarah Harding

Nadine opted for a chic Burberry-inspired mack in a soft beige hue which she paired with a black and white striped cardigan baggy light-blue jeans and Ugg boots. Glamour was certainly the theme when it came to hair as Nadine's blonde tresses were styled packed with volume and gentle curls.

The lavish hotel couldn't have been more immaculate, decked out with white and blue 'toile' wallpaper. The clip also gave fans a glimpse into the sprawling garden the ultra-luxe location has to offer.

The band is set to head on tour in May after a decade. This tour is a very special one for the group as it will be in honour of their late bandmate Sarah Harding, who tragically passed away in 2021 after suffering from breast cancer.