Ronnie Wood gives update on his twins and which Rolling Stones bandmate is the best babysitter By Alexandra Hurtado

It’s nothing but good times for Rolling Stones singer Ronnie Wood and his newborn twin girls. At five-months-old, Gracie Jane and Alice Rose are already keeping up with their legendary musician father’s rock 'n' roll schedule.

“They never fail to surprise me how great that they travel. They get in airplanes. They get in cars and they just keep my hours. They’re so good,” Ronnie told HELLO! on Tuesday at the opening of "Exhibitionism The Rolling Stones" exhibit presented by DHL in New York City.

Ronnie and Sally introduced their twin daughters, Gracie and Alice, to HELLO! Photo: HELLO!

As for which of his Rolling Stones bandmates — Mick Jagger, Keith Richards or Charlie Watts — makes the best babysitter, the 69-year-old admitted, “Oh they all, well especially Keith and Mick. They’re the ones who are great babysitters. Charlie is a bit frightened at the children. He’s like ‘ahhh.’”

The rocker and his theater producer wife, Sally, welcomed Gracie and Alice in May and introduced them exclusively to HELLO! magazine a month later. At the time, Ronnie, who is also a dad to sons Tryone, 33, Jesse, 40, and Jamie, 42, and daughter Leah Wood, 38, from previous marriages, revealed that he had embraced the duties of having newborns in his household once again.

Ronnie, Keith, Mick and Charlie stepped out for the opening of "Exhibitionism The Rolling Stones" in NYC Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

"I'm the burper, walker, nappy changer and I'm still trying to work out when I can get to sleep in between all that," he said. "I have played the guitar to them and when I get round to it I will do some drawings. At the moment I'm just soaking up every moment we have. I have Sally, I have my beautiful family and I have two little gorgeous dolly girls. All I can think is that someone up there really likes me."

While Ronnie was smitten talking about his twins at the November 15 event, his bandmate Keith Richards was basking in yet another career milestone. When asked by HELLO! at the West Village exhibit for a memorable career highlight, the rock legend laughingly replied, “This is it. Because I’m still alive.”