Martine McCutcheon shares sweet throwback photo to celebrate ten year anniversary with Jack McManus

Martine McCutcheon and her husband Jack McManus had cause for big celebrations this week as they marked their tenth anniversary together. The couple, whose son Rafferty will be two in February, took to Instagram to share the milestone with fans, with Martine reposting a sweet snapshot originally shared by her husband.

"Can't believe it's been 10 years!" she wrote alongside. "We laid eyes on each other and that was it #capri."

Martine McCutcheon and Jack McManus marked their ten year anniversary with a throwback photo

Musician Jack, meanwhile, shared a romantic message for his wife. "This special girl came into my life 10 years ago today! What a journey!" he captioned the photograph. "I love you more than ever x @martinemccutcheon #10years."

Martine and Jack tied the knot at Lake Como in September 2012, and less than three years later, on 4 February 2015, the star gave birth to son Rafferty.

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine the following month, Martine proudly introduced her baby boy, and shared her joy at becoming a first-time mother.

Martine proudly introduced son Rafferty in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine

"I used to think when I heard people say having a child was their most life-changing moment, that they were just saying that because it was the expected thing to say," she admitted. "Now I so get it. I have never been so in love, so content and so full of happiness in my life. My mum always said to me that it is a love like no other, and it's absolutely true.

"This baby boy is the love of our lives, and I think the fact this didn't happen easily for us and faced challenges along the way has made him even more precious."