Martine McCutcheon looks smitten alongside rarely seen husband Jack as she shares new health update

Martine McCutcheon has been inundated with messages of support after sharing a new health update on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, 47-year-old actress Martine uploaded a sun-soaked snapshot featuring her rarely seen husband, Jack. The duo looked smitten in the photo as they beamed for the camera in the autumn sunshine.

WATCH: The unbelievable story behind how Martine McCutcheon landed Love Actually role

The Love Actually star looked positively radiant alongside her beau wearing a Fair Isle knitted cardigan and a matching, fluffy white beanie. She accessorised with a single diamond pendant and highlighted her pretty features with a sweep of glowy makeup.

Her husband Jack McManus, meanwhile, could be seen tenderly planting a kiss on his wife's cheek. For the sweet snap, Martine's hubby dressed down in a white T-shirt and a zip-up jumper.

© Instagram The actress shared a new health update

In her caption, Martine spoke candidly about her struggles with chronic fatigue syndrome and fibromyalgia – a condition which causes widespread pain and extreme tiredness.

Opening up, she penned: "Hello! I've not been on here much (see my stories) But taking some time out from work and social media was much needed. In fact, it was life changing. I've had dates in the diary for work (and the pressure that comes with that) since I was a kid.

She went on to say: "I've never taken time out of work properly before… I've been in this industry since I was a toddler and to simply have that time away from it all - just for me and my health has been like I've sighed the biggest exhale!

© Getty Images Martine speaks openly about her health battles

Sharing a health update, Martine continued: "Of course I still have the balancing act of managing my CFS and fibro with motherhood and work and all that stuff but I'm going at my own pace, running my own race and I've realised the world still spins when you stop and put yourself first…

"I wanted to share this with you in case any of you feel like you need to put your foot on the break for a while. No matter what, health and your happiness [come] first."

© Instagram The actress is a doting mum to her son Rafferty

Martine's fans and friends raced to the comments section to send messages of support. One follower wrote: "You are such an inspiration to me. I too suffer with fibro and a few other nasty autoimmune baddies but you are so positive and always put an upbeat slant on it which means I take a deep breath and find new strength to pick myself up and carry on," while another commented: "CFS is the hardest illness [teary emoji] Well done you for taking some time out."

© Instagram The former EastEnders actress wed Jack in 2012

A third noted: "What a gorgeous photo! Good for you my lovely," and a fourth added: "100% agree, Martine, having CFS definitely teaches us to get off life's treadmill whilst we have the choice."

This isn't the first time the former EastEnders actress has spoken candidly about her health struggles. During an exclusive interview with HELLO! back in December 2021, Martine spoke honestly about how she's learnt to manage some of the debilitating side effects of her illnesses.

© Getty Images The star was diagnosed with ME in 2011

"I'm coping really well, like a lot of people out there, my disease is invisible and it can make you feel unsupported or misunderstood," she said.

"It can make you tired and it can be unpredictable, which I hate as I love routine and being reliable. But in a way, I look at it as my friend now rather than my foe."