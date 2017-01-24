Michelle Williams talks really candidly about Heath Ledger's tragic death

Michelle Williams may have given her most candid interview yet. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, the 36-year-old opened up about everything from Heath Ledger’s passing to being a single mum.

“At that time, I was inconsolable," she told the publication about finally moving from the home she and her ex-partner shared. Heath passed away nine years ago from an accidental overdose.

“I felt, ‘How will he be able to find us? This is where we lived, and he won’t know where we are.' And now I can’t believe I thought that. Maybe that’s what’s making me cry is I feel sad for the person who thought he won’t be able to locate [us].”

The Manchester By the Sea star went on to say that the loss of her partner helped her focus on her role as a mum to the duo’s daughter Matilda, 11. She also admitted to struggling with the “single parent” label.

“Sometimes it can feel alienating; at school functions, there’s only two of us single mothers. Everyone else has a partner, so we buddy up.”

She added that she’s been particularly picky about the film roles she takes on because she hasn’t wanted to disrupt Matilda’s life.

“Everyone told me to travel while [Matilda was] young, but [kids] hit a certain age, and they want a life,” she told the publication. “So we’re stuck – in a good place. There’s a lot of constancy. She’s in such a good place that I don’t worry about the stability of our unit when I have to go back to work.”

The blond beauty went on to talk about her relationship status and why she hasn’t settled down with anyone yet.

“It’s hard to romanticize romance when you’re 36,” she said. “When you’ve been a parent for 11 years and you’ve done it alone, you don’t have romantic ideals, because you have a practical understanding that you can do it by yourself. The romantic idea of meeting your person and having a storybook family life that looks like the model you grew up with – that doesn’t really exist for me.”

She added: “I’ve not gotten married because I have not had a person to whom I would — so I have not let my sense of conformity or duty override my instincts.”

Michelle is back in the spotlight because of her role in the widely praised film, Manchester By the Sea. The movie is expected to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture, and her co-star, Casey Affleck, recently won the Golden Globe for Best Actor for his part in the film.