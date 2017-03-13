Prince Harry left in stitches after being told he looks like Ed Sheeran by a schoolgirl

Prince Harry made going back to school after the weekend far more enjoyable for one lucky group of school children from Francis Holland School in Regent’s Park, who had been invited to meet him following the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday. And one schoolgirl in particular made quite the lasting impression on the Prince after telling him he looked like none other than pop sensation Ed Sheeran. Tiya Thornton, 12, stood waving flags with her school friends outside in Dean’s Yard when Harry stopped to speak to her, where she proceeded to tell him that he looked like best-selling artist Ed, a fellow redhead with more musical talent. “Are you the real Prince Harry?” asked Tiya, to which the laughing Prince replied: “Yes, the other one is Ed Sheeran.” Harry was left in stitches at the comparison as he walked along with The Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr John Hill.

Prince Harry was left amused after being told he looked like Ed Sheeran

The Queen arrived at the Commonwealth Service on Monday

Geri Halliwell and her daughter Bluebell were also in attendance

The Commonwealth Service earlier in the day saw members of the family congregate to celebrate the Queen’s lifetime commitment to the Commonwealth. Her Majesty, 90, looked sunny in yellow as she arrived with her husband Prince Philip, along with her son Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. The royals appeared to be in high spirits as they gathered for the service with other notable attendees including Prime Minister Theresa May, Annie Lennox, Geri Halliwell and her daughter Bluebell and Olympian Jessica Ennis-Hill, who was tasked with carrying the Commonwealth baton.

Organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society, the service is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom. It is held each year on Commonwealth Day and celebrates the diversity among the Commonwealth's 52 countries and almost 2.5 billion people, of which 60 per cent are under 30 years old.

The theme for this year's service was 'A Peace-building Commonwealth', reaffirming the Commonwealth Charter principle that "international peace and security, sustainable economic growth and development and the rule of law are essential to the progress and prosperity of all."