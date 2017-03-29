George Michael funeral has taken place: Fadi Fawaz and Andrew Ridgeley among attendees

George Michael was laid to rest at a private funeral service at Highgate Cemetery on Wednesday afternoon. The music icon's partner Fadi Fawaz was spotted arriving at the ceremony, joining the star's friends and family, including George's Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley, Pepsi DeMacque and Martin Kemp.

READ: Andrew Ridgeley, Pepsi & Shirlie pay heart-breaking tribute to George Michael at Brit awards

George's family have released a statement confirming that his funeral has taken place. It read: "We can confirm that the funeral of the singer George Michael took place today. Family and close friends gathered for the small, private ceremony to say goodbye to their beloved Son, Brother and Friend. George Michael's family would like to thank his fans across the world for their many messages of love and support. We ask that the family's wish for privacy be respected so that they can continue to live their lives privately, away from any media intrusion."

VIEW GALLERY

George was laid to rest on Wednesday

Although George passed away on Christmas Day, his cause of death was only determined in early March after the initial post-mortem examination proved inconclusive. In a statement Darren Salter, senior coroner for Oxfordshire, said: "Inquiries into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post-mortem report received. As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries. No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy."

VIEW GALLERY

His family released a statement thanking his fans for their support

READ: Geri Horner shares sadness George Michael will never meet her baby son

Speaking about the funeral, Fadi previously told The Sun: "The funeral? I can't give you an answer, everything is being kept quiet. I can't tell you about the funeral – it should have happened a long time ago. This has gone on and on. I was in the middle of it all. But I don't know anything about the funeral, I really don't know anything. Believe me. It's all so strange." Andrew also opened up about the singer's death, telling the Daily Mirror: "We've not had closure. It's difficult for me. It's difficult for everyone. It's a limbo period and we need to be able to move on."