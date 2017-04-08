Ant and Dec reveal kids are on the cards

Popular presenting duo Ant and Dec are set to host this evening’s Saturday Night Takeaway live from Walt Disney World in Florida, and it seems the fun theme-park atmosphere has got them feeling broody. Speaking about their time at Disney World, Dec told The Mirror: “You can’t help but be blown away by this place. Would we come back with a little Ant and Dec? Oh, definitely! We saw it on the show, what it means for young ones to come out here.” And his co-host Ant agreed, saying: “Kids are absolutely one of the things on the cards for us.”

Ant and Dec with their wives Ali and Lisa

WATCH: How well do Ant and Dec know each other? Watch their hilarious lip-reading challenge!

Ant, real name Anthony McPartlin, 41, married his make-up artist wife Lisa Armstrong in 2006 and has previously spoken about his wish to start a family. Earlier this year he revealed to The Mail: “We would love to have a family so fingers crossed. If we’re blessed with children, then we’d be over the moon!” While Dec, 41, real name Declan Donnelly, married his wife and manager Ali Astall in 2015, with Ant as his best man. In a previous interview, he also spoke of his desire to have children. He told The Times: "I guess that's just the next stage of that dynamic changing and the next stage of our lives. I'm really looking forward to that. Maybe it's because we've turned 40. That milestone is making me think of the next stage of life now."

On stage rehearsing for tomorrow's show. Can't wait! It's looking good but boy it's hot! See you on telly! D x A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddecofficial) on Apr 7, 2017 at 3:32pm PDT

Ant and Dec seem to have been having a ball in Florida, posting photos of their antics to their joint Instagram page. One photo shows the pair looking summery in shorts and t-shirts in front of a huge crown at Disney World. They wrote: “On stage rehearsing for tomorrow's show. Can't wait! It's looking good but boy it's hot! See you on telly!” One follower commented: “Can't wait your show, just makes me SO happy whatever mood I'm in.”