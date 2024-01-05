Ant McPartlin arrives home with wife Anne-Marie following lavish Dubai trip

Ant McPartlin was spotted alongside his wife Anne-Marie on Friday following a lavish holiday to Dubai.

The couple, who have been married since 2021 were hand in hand as they touched down at London's Heathrow. Anne Marie looked beautiful donning a silk two-piece adorned with a pink and green pattern. She also added a cosy cream cardigan.

© Raw Image LTD/MEGA The couple have just been on a lavish trip to Dubai

Meanwhile, Ant donned a black tracksuit and yellow T-shirt. Anne-Marie was previously Ant's personal assistant, who worked for the same management company as Declan Donnelly's wife Ali Astall for ten years.

Ant and Anne-Marie married in August 2021, at St Michael Church in Heckfield. The bride donned a beautiful bespoke Suzanne Neville one-shouldered wedding dress for the ceremony which was in front of their close friends and family.

The couple were first pictured together back in 2018 before getting engaged in 2020. Talking about proposing to Ali over Christmas of that year, Ant told Digital Spy magazine: "It was a lovely way to end the year. I’m a romantic at heart. You know, there were flowers, and afternoon tea in front of the Christmas tree. Lovely. It was lovely."

The pair live in a stunning £6 million home in Wimbledon, southwest London. Ant shared a glimpse of the lavish abode in one episode of Saturday Night Takeaway in 2020 broadcast from his home, and it's safe to say it couldn't be more chic.

© Getty Ant and Anne-Marie got engaged in 2020

The living room is decked out in the most elegant rich blue colour scheme. The stylish room features panelled walls and built-in shelving displaying his awards, along with a luxurious blue velvet corner sofa.

The rest of the lavish London abode features seven bedrooms, a large media room, and an open-plan kitchen and living area. Their bedroom is complete with a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite with a freestanding bathtub.

© Getty The couple tied the knot in 2021

Ant relocated to Wimbledon after he split from his ex-wife Lisa after 12 years together.

The five-bedroom home was just a few houses away from his on-screen partner Declan Donnelly.