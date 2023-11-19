I'm A Celebrity star Declan Donnelly's most rare and romantic photos with wife Ali Astall

Declan Donnelly is heading Down Under for the new series of I'm A Celebrity…Get Me out of Here. The star, 48, has already jetted to Australia, and was recently spotted enjoying a day at the beach with his wife, Ali Astall, and their two children – daughter Isla and son Jack.

After hosting I'm a Celebrity for 21 years, Australia has become something of a second home for Dec, and it's also where he proposed to Ali in November 2014.

During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Dec told the presenter: "It got to the last evening and we'd organised dinner on the beach. We went round to one side of the island, the only place on the island where you can see the sun set, and we just went round and we watched the sunset go down and we did it there, it was lovely."

Ahead of the new series of I'm A Celebrity, we're taking a look at the most rare and romantic photos of Dec and Ali – talk about couple goals!

While Dec is particularly private about his relationship with Ali, he has posted a few snaps from their 2015 wedding on Instagram and Twitter. The couple had known each other for ten years before they got engaged in 2014 and married less than 12 months later.

Choosing to keep their celebrations close to home, Dec and Ali exchanged vows in front of Holly Willoughby, Ant McPartlin and more pals in Newcastle on 1 August 2015, before heading to the rural 300-acre estate Matfen Hall for their reception.

Ali was breathtaking in a silk couture wedding dress designed by British creative Phillipa Lepley, who has also created gowns for Flora Vesterberg and Geri Horner, complete with a bateau neckline, a satin belt, a full skirt with a long train and a low V-shaped back.

© Getty Ali and Dec revealed that they were expecting at the BAFTAs in 2018

Following their wedding, Dec and Ali have been spotted at various red carpet events, and in May 2018, Ali debuted her blossoming baby bump at the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards. The pair would eventually welcome their daughter Isla in September.

© Getty The couple with their pet dachshund Rocky

Dec and Ali reside in a seven-bedroom home in Chiswick, and they're often spotted running errands in London. How adorable is their pet dachshund Rocky!

© Getty Dec and Ali with Anne-Marie Corbett and Ant McPartlin at the National Television Awards in 2021

Ant and Dec come as a package deal, and before Ali had even begun dating Dec, she'd already developed a sweet friendship with the comedy duo as their joint manager. Following Ant's marriage to Anne-Marie Corbett, the two couples often walk the red carpet together, and they always have the best time. Here they are at the National Television Awards in 2021.

© Getty The pair were in fits of giggles at Royal Ascot

When you're married to someone as notoriously funny as Dec, you're guaranteed a lot of laughs! As they treated themselves to a day at the races in 2018, the loved-up couple couldn't stop giggling in the stands at Royal Ascot.