Police appeal again to Ferne McCann's boyfriend Arthur Collins to turn himself in following acid attack

The Metropolitan Police have released another statement to appeal to Arthur Collins to come forward following a recent acid attack in a London nightclub. Detective inspector Lee McCullough said the police want to talk to Arthur, Ferne McCann's boyfriend, about the incident that left 20 people injured on Monday. "I am continuing to appeal to Arthur Collins to hand himself in so that we can talk to him about the incident in the nightclub," the detective inspector said.

He added: "I would also urge anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact police. We now have 20 people suffering from the effects of an acidic substance being sprayed in a confined space in a busy nightclub. All have burn-related injuries. The noxious substance used has not yet been confirmed but samples retrieved from the scene have been sent for analysis. If you were there and saw anyone involved inside or leaving the nightclub, please get in touch."

VIEW GALLERY

Police are looking for Arthur Collins to ask him about the recent acid attack

Acid was sprayed during an argument at Mangle nightclub in Dalston, east London, in the early hours of Monday morning. One of the victims included a 22-year-old woman who has been left blind in one eye. So far, police have carried out three arrests at addresses in Hertfordshire but they are continuing to search for Ferne's boyfriend. The TOWIE star has also issued her own public plea for scaffolder Arthur, 25, to turn himself in. Her spokesperson confirmed that Ferne, 26, was not at the nightclub with Arthur on Sunday night and "has no direct knowledge of the events that unfolded". She has "co-operated with the police in their inquiries" and "urges Arthur to co-operate fully with the police and attend a police station immediately".

VIEW GALLERY

Ferne McCann has since deleted all Instagram traces of her on/off boyfriend

Ferne seems to have signalled that she is no longer in a relationship with her on/off boyfriend, as she has deleted all traces of him on her Instagram account. Her TV appearances on This Morning also seem to be in jeopardy, as she has requested a break from the popular daytime show. Whether she will return remains in question. A source told The Sun Online: "ITV bosses like Ferne and appreciate the work she's been doing on the show, but it's a family programme and given the headlines that she's attracting now, it's not the sort of image they want to be associated with. At the moment Ferne has no appearances on This Morning planned."