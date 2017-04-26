'Hot convict' banned from the UK - find out what happened

Jeremy Meeks, who became an Internet sensation dubbed 'hot convict', 'blue eyed bandit' and 'jail bae' after his mugshot went viral, was denied entry into the UK. According the former convict's manager, Jim Jordan, the 33-year-old had all of the correct paperwork to get into the country, where he was travelling to take part in magazine photo shoots.

He told The Daily Mail: "We went into the UK and went through immigration and they detained Jeremy. He wasn't arrested but they deported him out of the country. They wouldn't let him come into the country. He is really upset. He was police-escorted onto the plane." He added: "He was on the right track for what we feel was going to be his new life. Now he's very sad. Hopefully this is just a setback and he will be able to come back from this."

Jeremy, who made his New York Fashion Week debut back in February, filmed the incident on video as he walked back to the plane. In the footage, he says: "I'm sick of this… I've been denied. London don't want me here having served my time. [It] is crazy." However, upon arriving back to the US Jeremy told the Daily Mail: "I still don't understand quite what happened but I know there's no ill will. They're [Border Force] doing their job… They just detained me and interrogated me and searched me." The prisoner turned model was arrested back in 2014 for gun possession charges, and previously served a nine-year sentence for grand theft.