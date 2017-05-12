Kim Kardashian relives painful memories from her Paris robbery in court

Kim Kardashian's Paris nightmare isn't over just yet. In a preview for Sunday's upcoming Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode, the reality star opened up about seeing her alleged attackers for the first time since her robbery last October, while recounting her New York City court date to her mother. The 36-year-old said, "It was just a really long thing because like you have to explain it to a translator and then the translator has to explain it to the judge. Then, she writes it with the clerk and then they have to read what you wrote. You have to do it sentence by sentence."

Kim was robbed at gun point in October 2016 Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Talking to the camera, Kanye West's wife admitted, "Going in there I was so worked up, wanting to explain it so quickly, and you just can't do that. You just have to be really slow and walk through the entire night, like, second-by-second. And that was really hard." Kim's court meeting lasted from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the evening. While in court, the TV star was shown photos of her attackers. She revealed, "I think it was really interesting to see the faces of everyone. Just by their height and weight I could tell who from this lineup was in the room with me. I was able to see who confessed. One of them was the guy that was in the room with me and it was very interesting to hear his story and it was pretty similar to my story."

Scroll below for 'KUWTK' clip

"Of course there were a few things that they’re not saying to get lesser charges. But they were pretty honest and did tell most of the story exactly like how it happened," she continued. "It's really interesting to see what their side of the story is. And to hear the background information of how they had been following me, and how they attempted to rob me the last time I was in Paris but my husband was with me."

The reality revealed that the attackers attempted to rob her once before Photo: Instagram/@KimKardashian

Last month, the mum-of-two admitted to Ellen DeGeneres that her robbery made her less materialistic. Kim confessed, "I just don't care about that stuff anymore." "I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me. I don't want to start crying, but I feel like that was so meant to happen to me," the rapper's wife said, while recalling the scary incident. "I'm such a different person."