Kate Wright reveals she is quitting fame to focus on Rio Ferdinand and his children

Former TOWIE star Kate Wright has revealed she is stepping out of the spotlight in order to focus on boyfriend Rio Ferdinand and his three children. Speaking about the couple's romance for the first time, 26-year-old Kate told the Sun: "I'm taking a step back from the public eye. I want to keep my life private as I lived my previous relationship on TOWIE. My priority right now is Rio and the family."

Rio and Kate's romance is clearly going from strength to strength. They went public with their relationship in August after months of quietly dating. The former England football captain, 38, shared his first photograph with Kate and his family on holiday in Portugal, writing on Instagram, "Decent day with the fam" alongside a heart emoji. It was the first time the couple had released a photo of themselves together.

This is Rio's first public relationship since he lost his wife Rebecca to breast cancer in May 2015. The couple had three children together – Lorenz, 11, Tate, nine and six-year-old Tia – and Rio has continued to wear his wedding ring in a tribute to his late wife.

The footballer opened up about life as a single dad in a HELLO! magazine column earlier this year, saying: "We men are quite ignorant about women who stay at home and look after the family; we see that as not being a job. But it's a hard job. I always used to take my kids to school if I was there, but would wake up ten minutes before we had to go and they were already showered, fed and dressed; all I had to do was put them in the car and drive them there."