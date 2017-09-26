Anthony McPartlin breaks Twitter silence to wish Declan Donnelly 'a happy birthday' following rehab stint Ant and Dec are set to return to I'm A Celebrity

Following his two-month stint in rehab, Anthony McPartlin has been keeping a low-profile. But on Monday, the TV presenter broke his silence on social media to wish his partner-in-crime, Declan Donnelly, a "happy birthday". On the official Twitter page for Ant and Dec, he wrote: "Happy birthday to the little fella from the ever so slightly taller fella!!xxxx #bigdonsbday."

Happy birthday to the little fella from the ever so slightly taller fella!!xxxx#bigdonsbday — antanddec (@antanddec) September 25, 2017

Ant, 41, finished his stint in rehab in August. He had become addicted to prescription medication following an unsuccessful knee operation in 2014. The Britain's Got Talent host recently spoke to The Sun on Sunday, revealing how he hid his troubles from those close to him and his fans. He shared: "I was at the point where anything - prescription drugs, non-prescription drugs - I would take. And take them with alcohol, which is ridiculous. The doctors told me, 'You could have killed yourself'." The star went on to explain how he once ended up in hospital at 5am following a binge on pills. He added: "I was insane. It sends you crazy. It was to the point of hearing things, seeing things in the garden and still the pain was getting worse. I was depressed through the whole thing because I was in pain and immobile."

After he left rehab, Ant was inundated with messages of support from his fans. He thanked all those who had reached out to him, writing on Twitter: "Have to say I'm overwhelmed by everyone's love, support and well wishes today Thank you one and all. I'm sending all my love back. A xxx." Meanwhile, ITV has since confirmed that Ant will be reuniting with Dec on I'm a Celebrity. After studio head Kevin Lygo was asked if the channel was considering resting the show this year, he replied: "Ant is doing really well and we're expecting him to return to I'm a Celebrity, so we won't be resting it."