Ant McPartlin and Anne Marie-Corbett spotted with newborn son for first time – details

Ant McPartlin and Anne Marie-Corbett are relishing time with their newborn son, Wilder. Spotted in South London on Saturday, the couple – who married in 2021 – enjoyed a stroll with their little bundle of joy, per the Daily Mail.

© Getty/Karwai Tang Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett were spotted on a stroll around South London on Saturday

Making the most of the Bank Holiday weekend, Ant, 48, was seen pushing a pram, while his wife, Anne-Marie, held onto his arm. Joined by their dogs, the duo were all smiles as they soaked up the sunshine.

Ready for summer, Ant showed off his impressive collection of tattoos in a patterned shirt and pale grey chinos. Meanwhile, Anne-Marie opted for a blue striped dress and a navy cardigan. Their outing comes just eleven days after they announced baby Wilder's arrival on social media.

Posting a photo of the tiny tot cuddled into his arm, Ant captioned it: "Welcome to the family. Wilder Patrick Mcpartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am. Baby is beautiful, Mummy's a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad's a mess!"

© Instagram Ant confirmed Wilder's arrival with a photo on Instagram

The Instagram post – which spawned plenty of congratulatory messages – caused some confusion, too.

Fans had noted Ant's family tree tattoo, which included tributes to his wife, Anne-Marie, two stepdaughters – Daisy and Poppy – and beloved dogs, Milo and Bumble. But, after some suggested that his chocolate labrador, Hurley, was missing from the design, the TV star cleared things up.

Taking to X days later, he wrote: "Hey all, I just wanted to say thank you so much for the kind messages of love and well wishes for our baby Wilder. He's doing great.

"Glad you loved the tattoo as well. For all you dog lovers who asked why my beloved Hurley wasn't on the family tree..he was!! He was just covered by our newborn. All my love, gratitude and heartfelt thanks."

Ant and Dec give fans a glimpse of their stunning homes

Ant and Anne-Marie – who began dating in 2018 – are expected to raise their son at the £6 million home they share in Wimbledon. The couple has plenty of space in their London abode to raise their blended family, which includes Anne-Marie's daughters Daisy and Poppy from a previous relationship.

© Tristan Fewings Ant took a quick break from his paternity leave to present The Prince's Trust Awards on Tuesday

As they settle into life with their new arrival, Ant has taken a step back from work, although he made a special exception to host The Prince's Trust Awards on Tuesday. Joining his presenting partner, Declan Donnelly, at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, the duo honoured this year's winners.

Invited to a special reception at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, Dec, 48, informed King Charles that he was flying solo. "Ant and I were there [The Prince's Trust Awards] also but he's not here today and sends his apologies, he's got a week old baby, he's breastfeeding, or helping with," the presenter joked to His Majesty.