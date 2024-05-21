Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ant McPartlin interrupts paternity leave to support King Charles at Prince's Trust Awards
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover celebrities

Ant McPartlin interrupts paternity leave to support King Charles at Prince's Trust Awards

The I'm a Celebrity presenter welcomed his first child last week

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Ant McPartlin has interrupted his paternity leave in order to show support for King Charles, with the star acting a presenter at the Prince's Trust Awards.

Despite welcoming a baby boy just a week ago, the star was on top form at the event with his signature wild smile and upbeat manner. Standing alongside his co-presenter, Declan Donnelly, Ant looked super suave in a black suit as he presented at the event.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Relive Ant & Dec discuss their previous awards

Ant was straight back to work following the arrival of his baby boy with his partner, Anne-Marie Corbett. In a sweet announcement post, the 48-year-old beamed: "Welcome to the family. Wilder Patrick Mcpartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am. Baby is beautiful, Mummy's a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad's a mess!"

Although Wilder is Ant's first child, he is a stepfather to Anne-Marie's two daughters from a previous marriage, Poppy and Daisy. It's thought that the couple's newborn's middle name, Patrick, is a tribute to Anne-Marie's late father Paddy.

Ant confirmed the news by sharing a picture of him holding his newborn son© Instagram
Ant and his wife welcomed a son last week

The couple had mostly kept their pregnancy out of the news before Ant's stepfather, David, confirmed that the presenter was due to become a father for the first time. David told The Sun: "He's very happy I think. I'm over the moon."

Anne-Marie debuted her baby bump while returning home from a trip to Dubai with her beloved, placing her hand over her chest at Heathrow Airport.

Ant and Dec smiling together as they celebrate 30 years in TV© Getty
Ant reunited with Dec for the Prince's Trust

Ant and Anne-Marie – who tied the knot in 2021 – will raise their son at the £6 million home they share in Wimbledon.

Mail Online has reported that Ant's best friend and long-time presenting partner, Declan Donnelly, has been given the honour of serving as the baby's godfather. 

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett in matching black outfits© Ricky Vigil M
Wilder is Ant's first child with wife Anne-Marie

After years of friendship, Ant was appointed godfather to Dec's children – Isla (born in 2019) and Jack (born in 2022) – whom he shares with his wife, Ali Astall. Jack's middle name is also Ant, a reference to the pair's close friendship.

Speaking to Fault magazine, Ant explained how focusing on his family was one of the reasons he and Dec were taking a break from Saturday Night Takeaway.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donelly embracing© Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock
The duo stood back from Saturday Night Takeaway to spend time with their families

"On a more personal level, part of the reason we're pausing Takeaway is we need a break ourselves, and we need to spend some time with our family," he explained.

INSIDE: Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly's emotional journeys to becoming dads

MORE: Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett make major family decision on future after welcoming son

"We've both got children that we need to spend time with for a little bit. We need time to think and, and time to step back and look at the bigger picture and just see where we are now."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more