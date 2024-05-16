Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett make major family decision on future after welcoming son

Ant McPartlin is relishing every moment with his newborn son after becoming a father for the first time, aged 48, this week.

On Tuesday, the TV star confirmed he and his wife Anne-Marie Corbett had welcomed a little boy, called Wilder Patrick McPartlin – and the new parents couldn't be more in love.

© Instagram Ant confirmed the news by sharing a picture of him holding his newborn son

"Welcome to the family Wilder Patrick McPartlin," he wrote, alongside a heartwarming picture.

"Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am. Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad's a mess! [heart emoji]."

It seems both Ant and Anne-Marie are perfectly happy with their growing family, but have told friends they have ruled out any future children. A friend of the couple has told The Sun that their family is complete.

© Getty/Karwai Tang This is the couple's first child together

Aside from his baby boy, Ant is also a devoted stepfather to Anne-Marie's two daughters Poppy and Daisy.

In his Instagram post, Ant showed off a tattoo of a family tree - with the inkings of "Amzie" his nickname for Anne-Marie, "Poppy" and "Daisy" as well as the names of their dogs "Milo" and "Bumble".

Ant has made no secret about his love for his wife's children, and it's clear they get on well. "I've got two step-daughters, 13 and 15, and they are more socially aware at that age than I was in my mid-20s – than I still am," he told The Telegraph back in 2021.

© Getty/Karwai Tang The couple got married in Heckfield in August 2021

Last month, Ant and Dec hosted their final Saturday Night Takeaway for the foreseeable, telling the audience that they wanted to "spend time with family".

"We love making Saturday Night Takeaway but reaching the milestone of 20 series seemed like the perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath," they said.

© David M. Benett The couple have ruled out future children

Ant also told Fault Magazine: "On a more personal level, part of the reason we're pausing Takeaway is we need a break ourselves, and we need to spend some time with our family.

"We've both got children that we need to spend time with for a little bit. We need time to think and, and time to step back and look at the bigger picture and just see where we are now."