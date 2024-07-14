Melania Trump shares statement after Donald Trump shooting — read here

Former First Lady Melania Trump has broken her silence on the shooting at her husband Donald Trump's Pennsylvania campaign rally on July 13, sharing a lengthy statement.

The 54-year-old took to X with a message of support for her husband, who was hit in the ear with a bullet during what was deemed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to be an assassination attempt.

During the shooting, one bystander was killed while two others were injured. Police snipers took out the suspect in the shooting, a 20-year-old named Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Donald Trump shot in the ear at political rally

"I am thinking of you, now, my fellow Americans. We have always been a unique union. America, the fabric of our gentle nation is tattered, but our courage and common sense must ascend and bring us back together as one."

She referenced the moment she witnessed what happened, and how it affected also the perception of their family's life, including their 18-year-old son Barron. "When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change. I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband."

"To the families of the innocent victims who are now suffering from this heinous act, I humbly offer my sincerest sympathy. Your need to summon your inner strength for such a terrible reason saddens me."

While highlighting the qualities of her husband she loved, she added: "Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment – until death – is at serious risk. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings."

"We are all humans, and fundamentally, instinctively, we want to help one another. American politics are only one vehicle that can uplift our communities. Love, compassion, kindness, and empathy are necessities."

Melania also emphasized the need to bridge the gap between political factions for the same. "And let us remember that when the time comes to look beyond the left and the right, beyond the red and the blue, we all come from families with the passion to fight for a better life together, while we are here, in this earthly realm."

"Dawn is here again. Let us reunite. Now. This morning, ascend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence. We all want a world where respect is paramount, family is first, and love transcends."

"We can realize this world again. Each of us must demand to get it back. We must insist that respect fills the cornerstone of our relationships, again. I am thinking of you, my fellow Americans."

She concluded with: "The winds of change have arrived. For those of you who cry in support, I thank you. I commend those of you who have reached out beyond the political divide – thank you for remembering that every single politician is a man or a woman with a loving family."