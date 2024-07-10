Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Donald Trump's youngest son is spitting image of his father as he makes political debut - see the pictures
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds up a fist as he arrives back at Trump Tower after being convicted in his criminal trial in New York City, on May 30, 2024. A panel of 12 New Yorkers were unanimous in their determination that Donald Trump is guilty as charged -- but for the impact on his election prospects, the jury is still out. The Republican billionaire was convicted of all 34 charges in New York on May 30, 2024, and now finds himself bidding for a second presidential term unsure if he'll be spending 2025 in the Oval Office, on probation or in jail. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)© TIMOTHY A. CLARY

Donald Trump's youngest son is spitting image of his father as he makes political debut

Barron is a towering 6' 7" and will attend college this fall

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles
2 minutes ago
Donald Trump's youngest son has made his political rally debut – and he is the spitting image of a young Donald. 

Barron, 18, had been kept out of the political spotlight by his mother Melania Trumpbut on Tuesday July 9 he joined his older brothers Eric and Don and father Donald at the Florida event, where Barron, who stands at 6' 7", appeared happy but shy as he stood and waved at the cheering crowds. 

In pictures, the teen, who graduated high school in May and will be attending college this fall, appears to have taken after his father, as these pictures from Donald in 1990 show. 

Barron Trump gestures after his father Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump introduced him during a campaign rally in Florida© Alamy
Donald Trump (C) puts his fists in the air as Thomas "The Hitman" Hearns (L) and Michael "The Silk" Olajide (R) announce a super middleweight title fight in 1990© MARK CARDWELL
Donald praised his son as a "very good guy," after introducing him to the crowds, adding: "That’s the first time he’s done it. That’s the first time, right?

"You’re pretty popular, he might be more popular than Don and Eric, we gotta talk about this. Hey Don, we gotta talk about this!" Donald continued, before joking Barron had "such a nice, easy life, now it’s a little bit changed." 

Donald Trump attending the American Image Awards© Fairchild Archive
Donald also revealed Barron was accepted to all of the colleges he applied for, but did not reveal where his son would be attending.

Barron graduated from Oxbridge Academy, a $38,000 a year private coeducational college-preparatory middle and high school in West Palm Beach, Florida, in May, where his mother, father and grandfather were all in attendance to cheer him on. 

He moved to the Academy in 2021 after his father's Presidency came to an end; he previously studied at St Andrew's in Maryland which costs $50,000 a year.

Former US President Donald Trump (R), with former First Lady Melania Trump (C) and her father Viktor Knavs (L), attends the graduation ceremony of his son, Barron Trump© GIORGIO VIERA
His appearance in Florida comes ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention, which Melania has already confirmed Barron will not be attending or accepting an offer to speak.

“While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” the former first lady's office said in a statement. 

Donald Trump and his son Barron wave as they board Air Force One© Getty Images
Donald and Melania welcomed Barron - dubbed the billion-dollar-boy - in March 2006, six months after they tied the knot. He is the first and only child for the Slovenian-American model and the fifth for Donald, who is also dad to daughters Ivanka and Tiffany. 

Melania has been incredibly protective over her son, and he remained out of the spotlight during their four years in the White House and throughout the past four years as Donald was found guilty on 34 felony counts, and began the process of attempting to run for President again. 

Melania has also stayed under the radar although she too made a rare appearance on Monday July 8 to host a private fundraising event in New York. The former model was spotted entering Trump Tower in Manhattan where she hosted the intimate dinner in the Trumps' private penthouse for Log Cabin Republicans, the largest conservative LGBTQ+ organization.

