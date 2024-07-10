Donald Trump's youngest son is spitting image of his father as he makes political debut

Donald Trump's youngest son has made his political rally debut – and he is the spitting image of a young Donald.

Barron, 18, had been kept out of the political spotlight by his mother Melania Trump, but on Tuesday July 9 he joined his older brothers Eric and Don and father Donald at the Florida event, where Barron, who stands at 6' 7", appeared happy but shy as he stood and waved at the cheering crowds.

In pictures, the teen, who graduated high school in May and will be attending college this fall, appears to have taken after his father, as these pictures from Donald in 1990 show.

© Alamy Barron Trump gestures after his father Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump introduced him during a campaign rally in Florida

© MARK CARDWELL Donald Trump (C) puts his fists in the air as Thomas "The Hitman" Hearns (L) and Michael "The Silk" Olajide (R) announce a super middleweight title fight in 1990

Donald praised his son as a "very good guy," after introducing him to the crowds, adding: "That’s the first time he’s done it. That’s the first time, right?

"You’re pretty popular, he might be more popular than Don and Eric, we gotta talk about this. Hey Don, we gotta talk about this!" Donald continued, before joking Barron had "such a nice, easy life, now it’s a little bit changed."

© Fairchild Archive Donald Trump attending the American Image Awards in the 1980s

Donald also revealed Barron was accepted to all of the colleges he applied for, but did not reveal where his son would be attending.

Barron graduated from Oxbridge Academy, a $38,000 a year private coeducational college-preparatory middle and high school in West Palm Beach, Florida, in May, where his mother, father and grandfather were all in attendance to cheer him on.

He moved to the Academy in 2021 after his father's Presidency came to an end; he previously studied at St Andrew's in Maryland which costs $50,000 a year.

© GIORGIO VIERA Former US President Donald Trump (R), with former First Lady Melania Trump (C) and her father Viktor Knavs (L), attend the graduation ceremony of his son, Barron Trump

His appearance in Florida comes ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention, which Melania has already confirmed Barron will not be attending or accepting an offer to speak.

“While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” the former first lady's office said in a statement.

© Getty Images Donald Trump and his son Barron wave as they board Air Force One

Donald and Melania welcomed Barron - dubbed the billion-dollar-boy - in March 2006, six months after they tied the knot. He is the first and only child for the Slovenian-American model and the fifth for Donald, who is also dad to daughters Ivanka and Tiffany.

Melania has been incredibly protective over her son, and he remained out of the spotlight during their four years in the White House and throughout the past four years as Donald was found guilty on 34 felony counts, and began the process of attempting to run for President again.

Melania has also stayed under the radar although she too made a rare appearance on Monday July 8 to host a private fundraising event in New York. The former model was spotted entering Trump Tower in Manhattan where she hosted the intimate dinner in the Trumps' private penthouse for Log Cabin Republicans, the largest conservative LGBTQ+ organization.