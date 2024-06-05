Melania Trump rocks $15k handbag as she leaves NYC with son Barron for first time since Donald Trump's guilty verdict

Melania Trump has been pictured for the first time since her husband, former President of the United States Donald Trump, was convicted of 36 felony counts.

The 54-year-old was seen with her son, Barron, 18, leaving Trump Tower in New York City on June 5 wearing a brown wool Max Mara jumpsuit, which retails for $1,345 and the Roger Vivier ballet flats ($875), paired with a Hermès Kelly Ostrich bag in cognac – which on the resale market is available from some sellers for $17,000.

Looking stoic, Melania headed straight to their waiting SUV as doormen loaded their personalized Louis Vuitton luggage into the trunk. It is thought that the mother and son duo have been staying in Trump Tower since they arrived there on May 23, seven days before Trump was found guilty by a jury of 12 Americans.

Melania's father Viktor Knavs was also seen walking from Trump Tower earlier in the week.

© MEGA Melania and son Barron break cover at Trump Tower in New York City

Barron recently graduated from Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, a $38,000 a year private coeducational college-preparatory middle and high school. Barron moved to the Academy in 2021 after his father's Presidency came to an end; he previously studied at St Andrew's in Maryland which costs $50,000 a year.

His graduation came on May 18, and he was cheered on by his mother and father, and his grandfather Viktor. It was unclear if Donald would attend as he had been scheduled to appear in court for the hush money, election interference case, but he was excused so that he could attend the ceremony.

Trump is also dad to sons Eric and Donald Jr, and daughters Ivanka and Tiffany.

© Joe Raedle Donald Trump after being booked at the Fulton County jail, 2023

Trump was supported by his son Eric in court as he was found guilty of 34 counts in the case brought forward by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg.

The trial began on April 15, one year after the presumptive Republican presidential nominee was charged with 34 felony counts for falsifying business records in an attempt to silence his alleged mistress, Stormy Daniels, ahead of his 2016 run for president.

Bragg claimed it impacted the decision of the 2016 election, which Trump won over Hillary Clinton.

© Handout Trump's mugshot from Fulton County Jail

Reacting to the guilty verdict news, Trump continued his recurring spiel that the trial was rigged, telling reporters outside the courtroom: "Our whole country is being rigged right now. This was done by the Biden administration in order to wound or hurt an opponent, a political opponent," and emphasized that the "real verdict" would come on November 5, election day.

Trump will be sentenced on July 11, 2024.