We tried to get Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy in the festive spirit - and this is what happened... The Boyzlife singers opened up about their Christmas traditions

Earlier this year we asked Boyzlife singers Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy to pre-record a Christmas message for our celebrity advent calendar. The pair, of Westlife and Boyzone fame, happily donned their antler headbands and reindeer glasses, but perhaps it was a little too early to get the lads in the festive spirit… Watch the video above!

Brian and Keith opened up about their Christmas plans, with Brian saying: "Well it's that time of year again, when Santa Claus comes and buys everybody presents and everybody eats turkey and everybody gets fat." "What, it's Easter?" asked a very unimpressed Keith. "It's Christmas, Keith," replied Brian.

The Westlife singer went on to describe his traditions, saying: "Christmas at my house is, we all run downstairs, the kids open all the presents under the tree. We then wait, staring at the kitchen for my ma to get the dinner ready, then we eat way too much food and we all lie on the couch in a coma watching Oliver Twist or Annie or something like that, or Home Alone, and then get up and have a few cans, and then go to bed."

Keith started on a serious note, adding: "Christmas Day is spent with family, that's who it should be spent with, with family. We both have beautiful children and we hope to spend our Christmas with them." The Boyzone singer then quipped: "And we hope they spend all their money on us!"

