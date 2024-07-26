Helen Skelton shares adorable photo of daughter Elsie's wild hair

Helen Skelton is the proud mother of three children, and on Thursday, she shared an adorable photo of her daughter Elsie — and her hair is wild!

Taking to her Instagram account, the 41-year-old posted a series of photos of her brood meeting a number of adorable puppies at her friend's house. One sweet photo showed her little girl sitting with the pups while they were feeding.

Elsie's hair is so wild!

Captioning the post, Helen penned: "Pray for me. The dogs are not mine, I repeat, they are not mine."

Elsie was beaming in the candid snap, donning a white T-shirt and matching shorts. Her blonde ringlets were swept back, but that didn't stop many of her curls from falling free.

Helen also shared a sweet photo of who appeared to be her youngest son, Louis, cuddling up with one of the puppies. Alongside the image, Helen shared a heartwarming caption about her "spirited" son.

Helen also shared a sweet photo of her "spirited" son

She wrote: "End of another school year... Just boxed away this year's books. Plenty of milestones in the blink of an eye. The dog is not mine... It’s my friend's, but it’s a rare moment where my spirited boy is calm. The power of a puppy/any animal has never been lost on me.

"Here’s to the holidays… Late nights and slow mornings. If you’re working, good luck. If you’re playing, I hope the snack game is strong. #milestones #memories #family #schoolholidays."

Helen shares her three children with her ex-husband Richie Myler

Helen shares her three children with her ex-husband Richie Myler and shocked fans when she announced he had left the family home in April 2022.

Since then, the rugby league player has welcomed a baby with his girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill, daughter of Andrew Thirkill, who owns the Leeds Rhinos, the team Richie plays for.

© Instagram Helen shared a slew of photos from her countryside birthday celebrations

Following their split, Helen and her brood moved in with her parents in Cumbria. Talking about having her parents so close, she previously told Closer Magazine: "My parents are amazing. It's the easiest parenting time of my life because they're on-hand all the time, doing loads for me. I'm pretty sure that grandparents keep this economy running!"

Helen and her children appear to live an idyllic life together in the countryside and are always enjoying the outdoors.

© Instagram Helen and her brood looked like they had a fabulous time

On Sunday, Helen shared a slew of fabulous photos of her and her family paddle-boarding together as part of her birthday celebrations. Even two-year-old Elsie got involved!

Other photos showed the delicious-looking pizza dinner the group enjoyed as well as a large chocolate cake.