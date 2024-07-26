Christina Hall delivers shocking statement about ex Josh Hall — 'Should be ashamed'

Christina and Josh Hall's divorce doesn't look like it's going to be amicable.

The Flip or Flop alum has branded her husband of less than three years "insecure," and criticized his "large ego," in an angry social media message after Josh broke his silence.

After posting an image of himself walking in the woods, accompanied by a praying hands emoji, Christina clapped back with a defiant message.

"Over here waiting for the typical Hired PR rep speech of 'how I was blind-sided and how I'm working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch," she wrote on her stories. "Meanwhile, I'm over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be."

Christina then seemingly accused Josh of being a gold digger. "I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/ what they did NOT work for should be ashamed."

© Christina Hall Christina attacked Josh for trying to take the future she's built for her kids

She continued: "An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you- but 'still i rise'.

"For those that aren't aware ... divorces do not happen overnight .. & there is always a breaking point. This one is personal…….."

Christina's message paints a very different picture of the man she married in 2022.

© Instagram The couple during happier times

Days before Josh filed for divorce in early July, Christina's interview with E! News was published, in which she opened up about the secrets to a happy marriage after previously divorcing Ant Anstead and Tarek El Moussa.

At the time, she said: "Being communicative. Keep communication open. And then having alone time when we can, whether it's date night, going on little trips—just things like that."

Chrisina has been married twice before

She said she felt "everything's going really well," and that she "loved" her life.

Christina and Josh started dating in March 2021 after reportedly meeting at a real estate conference.

Once they announced they were a couple, Christina explained in an Instagram caption that they had connected in the spring but wanted to keep their romance under wraps.

© Instagram Josh has been a stepdad to Christina's children

"I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," she told her followers.

Josh had become a stepdad to her children, Hudson, four, Brayden, eight, and Taylor, 13.

Christina with her three children

She shares her two oldest children with Tarek and her youngest with Ant. Tarek has spoken out in support of Christina and said he and his wife, Heather, are "here to help.".