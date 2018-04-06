Spencer Matthews returns to social media after a break The TV star is expecting his first child with Vogue Williams

Spencer Matthews has returned to social media following a short break. The 28-year-old Made In Chelsea star took to both Instagram and Twitter in recognition of the news that Celebrity Hunted is up for an award at this year's BAFTAs. "My buddy @jamielaing and I are up for another BAFTA!" he wrote. "We love working together and are delighted… @bafta @channel4 @CelebrityHunted #StandUpToCancer." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "I really enjoyed the show. Hope you win!" A second added: "I watched this programme with my dad the night before he died of bowel cancer! I hope you win, it would mean a lot to me."

Spencer Matthews has taken to Instagram to celebrate Celebrity Hunted's BAFTA nomination

Last week, it was confirmed that David Matthews – father of Spencer and James Matthews, husband of Pippa Middleton – is under investigation in France over claims he attacked a minor in the 1990s. Magistrates placed the 74-year-old under formal investigation last Friday. A spokesperson for Mr Matthews said: "David Matthews categorically denies the allegation and unequivocally contests the untrue and scandalous accusation."

It comes 11 months after David and wife Jane's eldest son James married Pippa at a lavish ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Guests on the day included Pippa's elder sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, along with Prince William and Prince Harry, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

David and Jane Matthews pictured at Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding in May 2017

Just last month, Spencer and his fiancée Vogue Williams shared the exciting news that they are expecting their first baby together. In an world exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!, the couple recalled the moment that had discovered Vogue was pregnant. "We were together when we did the test, on holiday in the South of France over Christmas, and we were just like, 'Wow'. Regardless of how long you plan it for or how long you’ve wanted it, it's still like, 'Oh my God!' It's such exciting news," said the mum-to-be.

"I think we were more taken aback by how quickly it had worked, as opposed to the fact we’re having a kid. Because we had already begun to try," added Spencer, who was already two months into designing Vogue's spectacular engagement ring, understood to be worth £120,000, when they found out they were expecting. "So I just considered myself the luckiest man in the world when we got the baby news. We were heading down that matrimonial road anyway, so now we feel doubly blessed."