Spencer Matthews' multi-millionaire parents and brother who married into royalty

Spencer Matthews was crowned Star Baker in the first episode of the new series of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, which returned to Channel 4 on Sunday night.

The Made in Chelsea star, who's married to model Vogue Williams, went up against Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker, singer Paloma Faith, and comedian Munya Chawawa, who were welcomed into the tent by hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding.

Spencer wowed judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with his biscuit showstopper, which won him the episode. But while viewers will know Spencer for his reality TV background, and not to mention his impressive baking skills, how much do you know about his family? Learn all about the 35-year-old's parents and famous brother below…

Who are Spencer Matthews' parents?

Spencer's father is landowner and entrepreneur David Matthews. A self-made multi-millionaire, David began his career working as a garage mechanic for his dad before moving into motorsport as a racing car driver.

David retired from the sport in 1973 after sustaining injuries. He then went into the car dealership business, buying the Kirkby Central Group, which he later sold in a multi-million-pound deal.

David now works in the hotel industry, and in 1995 bought the prestigious Eden Rock Caribbean hotel in St Barths, which has welcomed the likes of Elton John and Beyoncé over the years. He also owns a 10,000-acre estate, Glen Affric, in Scotland, and holds the title Laird of Glen Affric.

David, who was previously married to fellow race car driver Anita Taylor until their split in 1969, is now married to Zimbabwe-born artist Jane Matthews (nee Parker).

The couple welcomed three sons: Spencer, James and Michael.

Sadly, in 1999, Michael passed away in a tragic mountaineering accident on an expedition up Mount Everest when he was just 22.

Spencer, who was ten years old at the time, opened up about his brother's death whilst chatting with Elizabeth Day on her How To Fail podcast. "I didn't understand death fully then, it didn't register with me," he explained. "Mike was my superhero. To me, it just couldn't be true.

"I remember not even being physically upset because I thought, well that's nonsense. That's obviously not true. As time passed, I realised it was true and that I wouldn't see him again. At the time, that was very difficult."

Who is Spencer Matthews' famous brother?

Spencer's older brother is James Matthews, a former professional racing driver, hedge fund manager, and heir to the Scottish feudal title of Laird of Glen Affric. He is married to Pippa Middleton, the sister of the Princess of Wales.

James and Pippa tied the knot in May 2017, in a lavish ceremony at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire, which is near the Middleton family home.

The couple share three children, Arthur, five, Grace, three, and one-year-old Rose. The family live in Berkshire, a short distance from Prince William and Princess Kate's home, Adelaide Cottage on the Royal Family's Windsor Home Park estate.

