What is Angelina Jolie's net worth?

As a child actor that went on to become one of Hollywood's hugest success stories, it isn't surprising that Angelina Jolie has amassed an incredible fortune through her career as an actor and director. With an Oscar and three Golden Globes Awards under her belt, the star is known to be one of Hollywood's highest paid actresses. She is also a passionate philanthropist, and has done a great deal of humanitarian work, receiving the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award among many other accolades for her efforts. The 44-year-old was also appointed an Honorary Dame Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George for her services to the UK's foreign policy and campaigning to end sexual violence in war zones. So just how much has she amassed her incredible, illustrious career?

Net worth

Thanks to her illustrious career, Angelina's net worth is estimated to be £113million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, thanks to her series of successful blockbusters including Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Girl, Interrupted and Maleficent. She also has a successful directing career under her belt, with titles including Unbroken, First They Killed My Father and By the Sea. According to reports, Angelina made her largest sums from Lara Croft, Maleficent and Mr and Mrs Smith, earning £10.6million per film. Netflix also allegedly paid an incredible £18million for her drama based on the memoirs of Loung Ung. The star also has a £44.9million mansion called Chateau Miraval, which she shares with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Despite their split, the pair have kept the house as an investment.

Angelina co-starred with her ex-husband Brad in Mr and Mrs Smith

Children

Angelina has six children, three adopted and three biological, who she shares with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Her eldest son, 17-year-old Maddox, was adopted from Cambodia when he was seven-months-old, while her eldest daughter, Zahara, was adopted from Ethiopia in 2005. Speaking to Vanity Fair about adopting Maddox, she revealed she visited an orphanage but "didn't feel a connection with any of them," until she met baby Maddox. She continued: "They then said, 'There's one more baby,' admitting that she "cried and cried" when she saw him.

Angelina and Brad with their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox

Angelina then welcomed her first biological child with Brad – Shiloh Nouvel – in Namibia in 2006. The photos of her newborn baby daughter were sold around £5.6million, and the star donated with proceeds to UNICEF. Brad and Angelina adopted their fourth child, Pax Thien, from Vietnam in 2003. In 2008, Angelina gave birth to twins, Knox and Vivienne on 12 July. The pictures jointly sold for £10.4million – the most expensive celebrity photos ever taken. Angelina gave the proceeds to the Jolie-Pitt Foundation.

Angelina has three adopted and three biological children

Divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina met Brad on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith in 2005, causing a considerable stir in Hollywood due to his marriage to Jennifer Aniston at the time, though the pair claim that they didn't get together until Brad split from the Friends actress. The pair married in 2014 due to their children's wish to see them wed, and Angelina wore a white dress that her six children has illustrated over. However, the pair split in 2016 after Brad allegedly clashed with his son, Maddox, during a flight. Angelina released a statement saying they had separated for the "health of the family". Speaking about the split in February 2017, she said: "I don't want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time and we are a family, and we will always be a family. And we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it."

Angelina and Brad split in 2016

Brad also opened up about the split in GQ Style, saying: "This house was always chaotic and crazy, voices and bangs coming from everywhere, and then, as you see, there are days like this: very…very solemn. I don't know. I think everyone's creative in some way. If I'm not creating something, doing something, putting it out there, then I'll just be creating scenarios of fiery demise in my mind. You know, a horrible end. And so I've been going to a friend's sculpting studio, spending a lot of time over there. My friend [Thomas Houseago] is a serious sculptor. They've been kind. I've literally been squatting in there for a month now."

Health issues

Aged 37, Angelina underwent a preventative double mastectomy after discovering that she had a very high risk of developing breast cancer, after her mum, grandmother and aunt were all previously diagnosed with breast or ovarian cancer. In 2015, she also underwent a preventative oophorectomy due to a high risk of also developing ovarian cancer. Speaking about her experience, she wrote: "I choose not to keep my story private because there are many women who do not know that they might be living under the shadow of cancer. It is my hope that they, too, will be able to get gene tested, and that if they have a high risk they, too, will know that they have strong options."

