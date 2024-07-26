Brad Pitt looks dapper as he makes solo appearance without girlfriend Ines to Belgian Grand Prix

Brad Pitt looked effortlessly cool as he joined the drivers trackside at the Belgian Grand Prix on Thursday, ahead of shooting his Formula One-inspired film.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor looked the part in his black racing jacket, which he had donned for the event; he paired it with baggy white pants and a white turtleneck shirt, as well as suave red aviator sunglasses.

Brad's upcoming film, F1, follows the actor as he plays a washed-up ex-F1 driver who is convinced to come out of retirement by his friend, played by Spanish actor Javier Bardem, in order to train an up-and-coming Formula One star.

F1 - trailer

F1 is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who also headed the box-office hit Top Gun: Maverick; beloved British F1 driver Lewis Hamilton is producing the film, as well as the Bruckheimer brothers.

The film is slated for a June 2025 release, and it seems the Oscar winner is soaking in as much racing knowledge as possible after also stopping by the Hungary Grand Prix recently.

The trailer for the film launched at the British Grand Prix earlier this month, where Brad and his girlfriend made an appearance. The Swiss beauty rocked a long-sleeve blue dress and vibrant gold jewelry, with her long brown locks flowing in the wind coming off the racetrack.

Brad attended the Belgian Grand Prix on a break from shooting F1

Brad's girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, did not join the father of six at the Belgian Grand Prix on Thursday; however, she has been nothing but supportive since the couple started dating in 2022.

News first broke of Brad's new love when the pair were spotted at U2 singer Bono's Los Angeles concert in November 2022. The 34-year-old was previously married to The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley for three years, before calling it quits in September 2022.

A representative for Paul and Ines released a statement to People at the time, explaining that "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago," and that "they request privacy at this time." Their divorce was finalized in February 2024, after Brad and the jewelry designer had been dating for over a year.

© Mark Thompson F1 is slated for release in June 2025

Ines joined her partner on the red carpet at the premiere of his film Babylon in December 2022, and the couple celebrated his 59th birthday at an Italian restaurant in Hollywood in the same month.

Brad was, of course, previously married to Lara Croft actress Angelina Jolie, and the pair remained embroiled in bitter divorce proceedings that have dragged on for over eight years.

© Shutterstock Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon reportedly began dating in 2022

In the most recent development, two of Brangelina's six kids, Vivienne and Shiloh, opted to drop 'Pitt' from their names, and reports have since swirled that the other children will follow as Angelina's claims of domestic abuse against Brad resurface.

Speaking to GQ Style in 2017, Brad revealed that he worried that the media frenzy around the couple's divorce would expose his kids to further pain.

© Samir Hussein Angelina and Brad share six children

"I worry about it more for my kids, being subjected to it, and their friends getting ideas from it. And, of course, it's not done with any kind of delicacy or insight — it's done to sell," he told the publication.

"And so you know the most sensational sells and that's what they'll be subjected to, and that pains me. I worry more in my current situation about the slideshow my kids have. I want to make sure it's well-balanced."