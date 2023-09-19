What Angelina Jolie is really like away from spotlight, reveals fellow famous mom

The Without Blood director is a mom of six

Hollywood friendships often come and go like passing seasons. But, as Salma Hayek details in a recent chat, her bond with Angelina Jolie transcends fleeting Tinseltown connections.

Their relationship, woven with mutual respect and camaraderie, has become the stuff of legends among fans and industry insiders alike.

Speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival, where she was present for the screening of El Sabor de la Navidad, Salma couldn't help but light up when discussing Angelina.

ET's Nischelle Turner delved into the specifics of their relationship, and Salma candidly expressed her appreciation for their shared journey, stating: "Everything. She's been very, very enriching in my life, in so many ways — as mothers, you know. Most of all, as artists."

© Ian West - PA Images Angelina Jolie with children Vivienne , Zahara, Shiloh and Knox

While many might associate their bond with their shared screen time in the 2021 Marvel film The Eternals, the roots run deeper.

Angelina directed Salma in an upcoming movie, Without Blood. Recounting her experience, Salma previously told Deadline, "She [Angelina] is the best director I’ve ever worked with... I absolutely loved working with her; enjoyed every second of it."

© Mike Marsland Salma Hayek, Chloe Zhao and Angelina Jolie attend the "Eternals" UK Premiere

To ET, Salma emphasized how their bond has only grown stronger with time, saying: "We grow closer and closer. And it's just natural. It's just something that flows."

Celebrating another orbit around the sun, the Mexican actress marked her 57th birthday with breathtaking beachside snapshots, prompting many to wonder about her timeless beauty secret. Addressing the age-old query of her seemingly eternal youth, she credited "meditation."

© Getty Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

"It's not just about the physical exercises," Salma noted. "For many, finding discipline in exercising can be challenging. However, for me, meditation feels like a walk in the park."

Adding her unique perspective, she said, "Simply sitting in a moment with yourself can be meditation. And I make it a point to do it every day."

As the festival buzz surrounded El Sabor de la Navidad (or The Flavor of Christmas in English), Salma, its producer, offered her insights. The film presents three interwoven stories set against the backdrop of Mexico City, highlighting themes of acceptance and love.

© Getty Salma Hayek with her children

Drawing parallels between the essence of the movie and the festive spirit, Salma observed: "What a better time than at Christmas time, and a Christmas movie to talk about acceptance? Christmas offers us a chance for introspection.

“It's an occasion to muster the courage to express our love, even to those we find it hardest to say it to. It’s about reuniting with family, cherishing bonds we already have, and embracing the potential of forming new ones.”