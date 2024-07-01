Janette Manrara's daughter Lyra is dad Aljaz's double in new pictures

Janette Manrara has shared a string of precious new images of her baby daughter Lyra Rose - and she looks every inch her dad Aljaz Skorjanec's double.

In the snapshots, which were shared to Instagram on Monday, little Lyra is pictured bonding with two of Janette's friends who produce dance show Burn the Floor - the very show which brought Janette and Aljaz together.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Aljaz Skorjanec's baby girl Lyra has hair like daddy!

The youngster looked so sweet in the images rocking a pretty pink summer dress complete with a peter pan collar and a pair of patent white shoes. For an added dose of cuteness, the tot also sported a large white bow in her hair.

© Instagram Lyra looked every inch her dad Aljaz's double

Alongside her photos, Janette penned: "Beautiful afternoon yesterday with some of our most incredible friends!

© Instagram Janette's daughter was all smiles as she bonded with her mother's friends

"Lyra got to meet @mariamedcalf and Harley who are the producers of @burnthefloorofficial and most probably the biggest reason that @aljazskorjanec and I met! Haha! Drinks, Sunday Roast, & cuddles all afternoon. It was perfect."

In the comments section, Janette's fans and friends were quick to point out Lyra's uncanny resemblance to her famous father. Stunned by their similarity, one remarked: "She's growing up so quickly, what a sweetie and yes she does look like her daddy", while a second noted: "So like her daddy" and a third added: "Beautiful photos, she's definitely her daddy's double."

© Instagram The couple welcomed their daughter in July last year

Janette and Aljaz welcomed their first child in July last year, with Aljaz announcing their happy family news on social media with a beautiful black-and-white photo.

"Lyra Rose Skorjanec, July 28, 2023" he wrote in his caption.

Janette and Aljaz's journey to parenthood

During an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Aljaz explained how the couple had been getting ready for fertility treatment but then conceived before treatment began.

© Instagram The Strictly stars tied the knot in 2017

He told us: "We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

Janette added: "I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing. I think the baby decided to make Mum and Dad panic a bit before saying, 'Ok, fine, I'm coming up now.'"