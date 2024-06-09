Janette Manrara melts hearts with adorable photos of daughter Lyra ahead of first birthday

Professional dancer and TV presenter Janette Manrara has shared a glimpse inside her daughter's mermaid-themed pre-birthday celebrations.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the It Takes Two presenter, who welcomed Lyra Rose with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec back in July last year, uploaded a series of joyous snapshots from Janette's native Miami.

© Instagram The couple welcomed their daughter in July last year

Amongst the images, Janette, 40, shared a precious family photo which showed the TV presenter and her husband beaming with Lyra in front of a lavish two-tiered birthday cake adorned with pink clam shells and turquoise fish.

The couple, who chose to celebrate their daughter's big day with Janette's family, pushed the boat out for their little one's milestone first birthday. In keeping with the mermaid theme, Janette and Aljaz elevated the space with metallic balloons, beautiful pink flowers, a fish scale table cloth and a giant birthday banner which read: "Happy Birthday".

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz threw their mini-me daughter a mermaid-themed party

For the special occasion, Lyra was dressed in a blush pink summer dress and a teeny flower crown adorned with white sprigs. Janette exuded glamour in a floaty white dress dappled with gold, while Aljaz looked his usual dapper self in a pair of linen trousers and a coordinating linen top.

In a gushing tribute, Janette captioned her post: "Our itty bitty pretty one is turning one soon, so we threw her an early birthday celebration while in Miami."

Alongside a carousel of family photos, she added: "We won’t be together for her actual birthday, but I wanted my family to feel a part of her special day.

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz celebrated their tot's birthday in Miami

"How incredible that we were able to celebrate w/ her grandparents, great grandmothers, aunts & uncles, and all her cousins! Feeling grateful for having Lyra grow up so loved."

Lovebirds Janette and Aljaz, who wed in 2017, welcomed their daughter into the world in July 2023. Their pregnancy initially came as a surprise as Janette managed to fall pregnant naturally whilst the couple were preparing for IVF treatment.

© Instagram The couple tied the knot in 2017

During an exclusive chat with HELLO! Magazine, Aljaz explained: "We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

Since Lyra Rose's arrival, the couple have been incredibly candid about their journey as first-time parents. Opening up, Aljaz recently told us: "Every single day is a pinch-yourself moment.

© Getty Images The family live in Cheshire

"Of course, it's very demanding, but the beautiful moments make all the sleepless nights worth it, like when I see her happy and smiling and I'm looking at her with such excitement and anticipation to see what she's going to do next."