Tess Daly shows off her amazing £3,000 a night holiday destination – and it's closer than you think The Strictly Come Dancing star is on a relaxing getaway

Tess Daly has been making fans envious by sharing photos as she relaxes in a hot tub on holiday – and her luxury destination is closer to home than you might think. The Strictly Come Dancing presenter has travelled down to the New Forest for a stay in a luxury spa hotel, Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa.

"Taking in the view from the treehouse. So beautiful here in the New Forest in Hampshire. This room. That view. AND a hot tub. Heaven," Tess captioned a photo of herself standing on her terrace, which has a hot tub and dining table, surrounded by trees for the utmost peace and privacy. The mum-of-two looked glamorous as she stood in a black playsuit and heels looking out at the view.

Tess couldn't resist later sharing a photo as she sat in the hot tub, posing in a monochrome swimsuit and offering a better glimpse at her hotel room. "Hot tub heaven," she wrote.

The 49-year-old has chosen a luxury five-star hotel for her staycation, located in Hampshire. While the country house hotel has a number of luxury suites in the main building, Tess has opted for one of the treehouse rooms – The Yews – which sleeps up to four adults and eight children and is suspended 35 feet above ground in a tree canopy.

Tess' amazing room has a large outside terrace, hot tub and fully-serviced kitchen, as well as a marble bathroom that boasts forest views from a free-standing hot tub. But it comes at a price; a one-night stay starts from £2,850 per night Sunday – Thursday, and £3,000 on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The TV presenter has enjoyed a series of minibreaks in the last few months, including a visit to St Tropez with husband Vernon Kay at the beginning of June. The couple also spent time in Rome with their two daughters during the Easter holidays, and started the year on holiday in Miami.