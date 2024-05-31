Geri Halliwell-Horner wows in unbelievable waist-cinching ensemble

Geri Halliwell-Horner never disappoints when it comes to her sartorial portfolio and on Wednesday, she looked flawless in another picture-perfect ensemble.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former Spice Girl, 51, was a vision in a floor-length white gown adorned with beautiful pink and green flowers. Geri sported the summer ensemble whilst attending a book signing of her new book, Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen.

"Great day @hayfestival , meeting @rosiefrostfalconqueen fans," she penned alongside a selection of images in the stunning look.

The linen gown featured billowing cuffed sleeves and a high neckline. On the torso, was the most elegant string of buttons. The sheer material also showed off the strappy cream slip the former singer wore underneath the ethereal gown.

As for her hair and makeup, Geri opted to wear her iconic flame-hued tresses in an elegant updo with face-framing strands left free to flow in front of her face.

Her summer-inspired makeup look was comprised of flawless face makeup, chestnut brown eyeshadow and a pop of pink lipstick.

Geri kept her accessories simple and classic adding only a pair of petite pearl earrings.

The beautiful update came just hours after Geri had fans in stitches after making a major faux pas when wishing her close friend and fellow former Spice Girl, Mel B, a happy birthday.

Alongside a well-meaning post comprised of a string of photos of the pair together, were the words: "Sent images to Pippa tweak where needed. Happy Birthday @officialmelb! Hope you have an amazing day." Pippa, referring to Geri's PR.

The error was corrected 30 minutes later, giving fans enough time to take to the comments section with their thoughts.

Recommended video You may also like Geri Halliwell-Horner is a Bond girl in daring white swimsuit

"Friendship never ends... unless Pippa gets involved," one fan penned. A second added: "Sending much love to Pippa on this day, she might need a wine glass or two."

It appears as though fans were still enjoying the blunder on most recent post, as the comments section still made reference to the ordeal.

"Pippa still has her job by the look of it," one fan replied. A second added: "Thanks for the update Pips." Meanwhile, a third penned: "Pippa you did it! That’s girl power."