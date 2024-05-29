Geri Halliwell-Horner makes epic faux pas in candid message to Mel B

Geri Halliwell-Horner's special birthday message for her fellow Spice Girl Mel B went viral on Wednesday, after the 51-year-old made a faux surprising faux pas that had fans in stitches.

The flame-haired singer, 51, took to her Instagram account with a sweet series of photos alongside the former Scary Spice. The featured image showed the pair back in their Spice Girls days, the second alongside former Baby Spice, Emma Bunton, and the third, an up-to-date photo of them at a glamorous event.

The faux pas was quickly spotted by fans

Whilst Geri's intentions were well-meaning, the caption - which has since been edited- read: "Sent images to Pippa tweak where needed. Happy Birthday @officialmelb! Hope you have an amazing day." Pippa, referring to Geri's PR.

The error was corrected 30 minutes later, giving fans enough time to take to the comments section with their thoughts.

"Friendship never ends... unless Pippa gets involved," one fan penned. A second added: "Sending much love to Pippa on this day, she might need a wine glass or two."

Meanwhile, tributes for Mel B continued to flood in from her other fellow Spice Girl band members.

VB posted an iconic shot of the former Girl Band on stage

Victoria Beckham took to her Instagram Stories with a message for her former band member.

"Happy Birthday @melb!!! Kisses @gerihalliwellhorner @emmabunton @melaniecmusic xx."

The words were written alongside a photo of the former girl band on stage clad in their iconic Spice Girl costumes.

Mel C also shared a sweet tribute to her friend, writing: "Go Scary, it’s you birthday! Happy Birthday @officialmelb Melanie Brown MBE, we’ve shared so many incredible memories, I hope it’s not too long until we make some more!

"So proud of you and all of the incredible work you’re doing, love you to bits #friendshipneverends," the words were written alongside a series of Spice Girls snaps, most of which, showed Mel in her famed leopard print catsuit.