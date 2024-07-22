Jamie Oliver's lookalike son Buddy looks so tall in new photo

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has shared a wholesome glimpse inside his busy weekend with his towering son Buddy and his youngest son, River.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, Jamie, 49, uploaded a snapshot of the pair posing alongside nutrition influencer, Tyler Butt.

© Instagram Buddy looked so tall as he posed with his brother River

The sibling duo looked so grown-up in the picture, with Buddy, 13, almost towering over Tyler in a sporty T-shirt, grey joggers and white trainers. River, seven, meanwhile, looked sweet dressed in a white jumper, funky jeans and tan leather sandals.

Beaming for the camera, Buddy could be seen sweetly resting his hands on River's shoulders - and we can't help but notice how much the teen resembles Jamie's mini-me thanks to his wavy blonde locks.

© Instagram Jamie Oliver with River and Buddy

Captioning the image, Jamie wrote: "The lads with @tylerbutt_eats at @onionsmashburger pop up at the Railway pub in Saffron Walden."

Jamie shares Buddy and River with his wife Jools whom he wed in 2000. The couple are also doting parents to daughters Poppy, 22, Daisy, 21, and Petal, 15.

It's been a particularly exciting time for Buddy who is slowly following in his father's footsteps. Earlier this month, Jamie delighted fans when he announced that his eldest son had recently released a cookbook called Let's Cook.

Taking to Instagram at the time, Jamie told his followers: "Buddy's been my shadow in the kitchen since he was tiny and he has always found cooking a real adventure.

"As a dad who cooks it's been such a joy to watch and be a part of his journey learning new skills and cooking new dishes… Just look at those pics of baby Buds!!!"

© Getty Images The loved-up couple tied the knot in 2000

He continued: "And now he's released his own cookbook showing you're never too young to start making incredible things, getting stuck in and having a proper laugh along the way."

© Instagram Jamie and his family live in Essex

According to the book's synopsis, Buddy's latest venture is "aimed at young people and beginner cooks, to get stuck into easy, delicious, and fun recipes that will help readers gain confidence and independence in the kitchen."

Jamie's idyllic family life

The restaurateur and his family live in a gorgeous home in Essex which they reportedly snapped up for a whopping £6 million. Their property features ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms and a great hall, while the grounds also boast another six-bedroom 16th-century farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge and converted stables.

Prior to this, Jamie and his family lived in leafy Hampstead, London. "I think my happiest time in London was living next door [to the Holly Bush Pub in Hampstead]," he told ES Magazine.

"People told me not to move there, but I loved it. Even when Liam Gallagher was shouting through the letterbox saying, 'Make me a bacon sandwich.'"