Boyzone just released their first single in 5 years – with this famous singer The boyband are set to release their final ever album this November

Boyzone fans listen up – we have some exciting news! The Irish boyband have shared a sneak preview of one of the songs from their upcoming album, which is set to be their last ever one to be released in November. Now available, the new song, Because, is the band's first single to have been released in five years, and it appears that fans think it was definitely worth the wait! Ronan Keating shared a video on Instagram announcing the news on Thursday, telling his followers: The new single from Us is here! 'Because' is out now! Click the link in bio to listen. #bz25#boyzone @boyzoneofficial@shanelynchlife @mrmikeygraham@officialkeithduffy."

Boyzone are getting back together for their final tour in November

What's more, the boys had a little help from award-winning artist Ed Sheeran with the single, who worked on it along with other well-known songwriters including John Shanks, Amy Wadge and Ronan himself. In the video, the boys are seen singing the song at karaoke, and it went down a treat with listeners. After hearing the new single, one fan told the band: "Love this song, amazing," while another said: "Super work lads, good luck with it." A third added poignantly: "Great single Ronan.

The much-anticipated first single from their album is out now

Stephen will be very proud of you." Boyzone announced their reunion in May last year to mark their 25th anniversary. The band found fame in the UK and Ireland in 1994, following the release of their hit single, Love Me For A Reason. They went on to have 21 singles in the top 40 UK chart, including 6 UK number ones.

The boys star in a new music video

The Irish group were left devastated in October 2010 when bandmate Stephen Gately tragically passed away at the age of 33 from a congenital heart defect. The band paid tribute to him in honour of the eighth anniversary of his death last year, all taking to social media to mark his passing with poignant messages.

