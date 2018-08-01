David Hasselhoff, 66, marries long-term love Haley Roberts, 38, in romantic Italian ceremony Lovely news!

Congratulations are in order for David Hasselhoff, who has married his girlfriend of seven years, Haley Roberts, in a romantic ceremony in Italy, according to reports. The Baywatch star tied the knot on Tuesday, as confirmed by his representative to People magazine. It's thought that David and Haley held a small, intimate ceremony in Puglia, with David's two daughters Taylor, 28, and Hayley, 25, among the guests. The happy couple had been engaged for two years, after the actor popped the question during a romantic beachside picnic in California in May 2016.

The couple were engaged for two years

At the time, HELLO! exclusively announced the engagement - and David opened up about his decision to get down on one knee, admitting he had worried about the age gap between the pair. "I had a saying, 'You don't get married because you want to live with someone, you get married because you can't live without them'. I felt that way," he said. "I knew that I was really unhappy without her. I waited to propose because I thought I was too old for her."

Hayley, meanwhile, said their age difference doesn't bother her. "I don't worry about it. I don’t want to miss out on being with someone I love because of what might happen down the line," she said. She added of the moment he proposed: "I thought he was just joking around at first. He's asked me before, but it was never for real. Then he pulled out the ring. I cried so hard that he didn't get around to actually asking, 'Will you marry me?' until about ten minutes later."

David and Haley met while David was appearing on Britain's Got Talent

Welsh model Hayley, 38, met David, 66, while he was filming as a judge for Britain's Got Talent back in 2011. When Hayley approached him for an autograph, he consented on the condition that she give him her phone number – and it looks like the rest is history! HELLO! has contacted David's representative for further comment.

