Louise Redknapp opens up about family life post-divorce: 'Jamie's amazing with the boys' The former couple are committed to protecting their children

Louise Redknapp has given a candid interview in the wake of her split from ex-husband Jamie Redknapp – and it's clear the former couple remain incredibly dedicated to their children. Asked how she's managing parenthood since going back to work, the former Eternal star explained that Jamie is just as hands-on as her. "They have two parents," she told The Express. "But Jamie’s amazing with the boys. He also gives me a lot of time to do my own work."

Jamie and Louise before their split

Louise and Jamie divorced in December 2017, after 19 years of marriage. The couple, who are parents to two sons - Charley, 14, and Beau, nine, were not present when the decree nisi was granted at London's Family Court. And of her new life, Louise says she's keeping an open mind about the future. "I have no expectations about what tomorrow might bring. I look forward. I’ve never been a woman for regrets. I’m someone who works hard, who protects and loves her boys and that’s it.

When asked whether she's thinking about looking for love again, Louise also admitted she wasn't ready for that just yet. "Oh, it’s too early for me even to think about that," she said. "I simply haven’t got that far mentally. Right now I have two priorities, my children and my career. And I know just how lucky that makes me."

The family recently celebrated Charley's 14th birthday, with both Jamie and Louise taking to Instagram to post messages to their eldest son. "So proud of my big boy 14 today love you so much," wrote Louise, while Jamie said: "Happy 14th birthday to my big boy! You always make me smile and I’m so proud of you. Have a great year Charley, you deserve it." Jamie is currently on holiday with his sons in Portugal, while Louise is also away in the sunshine working on her fashion blog, A Style Album.