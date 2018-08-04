Eamonn Holmes shares shocking photo of swollen and scarred face as he reveals reason for latest This Morning absence Poor Eamonn!

Eamonn Holmes has taken to Instagram to reveal what looks like a truly battered and bruised face – but was quick to explain to fans that he hadn't "been in a scrap"! The This Morning presenter, who missed Friday's episode of the show, explained that he's actually been unwell – and is suffering from shingles. "I know I look as though I've been in a scrap but honestly I haven't. It's worse than that - it's Shingles," he wrote, alongside two upset emoji faces.

Eamonn shared the picture on Instagram

His loyal followers, of course, were quick to send their get well messages to Eamonn, with one writing: "Very painful Eamonn. Rest is needed and it takes time to recover even when the rash/spots have gone. Get well soon," while another said, "Sending you best wishes and hope you’re better and speedy recovery."

The 58-year-old newsreader and his wife Ruth Langsford were both absent from This Morning on Friday - replaced by Rochelle Humes and Gok Wan. Since shingles can be contagious in its early stages, it's thought that both decided to opt out of the show.

Eamonn and Ruth were absent from This Morning on Friday

There was no sign that Eamonn was falling ill on Thursday's installment of the ITV show, with the pair happily chatting away to the day's guests. The couple even touched on Ruth's 2017 Strictly Come Dancing stint, with Eamonn joking that they had been affected by the infamous Strictly curse.

Ruth said: "I'm getting a bit jealous actually. I've got the green-eyed monster going, 'I'd like to do that again.' I think they should let people have another go sometimes." Eamonn was quick to interrupt his wife and ask: "Did you just say you would like to do that again?"

The pair recently reminisced about Ruth's Strictly experience

"Yes, because I think I'd be much better next time," said Ruth, to which Eamonn quipped: "Well you couldn't be any worse!" He continued: "What the heck do you want to do that again for? That was nearly the end of our marriage, that was."