Eamonn Holmes shares his joy as eldest son Declan celebrates wedding day This is amazing news!

Eamonn Holmes took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal that he was delighted to be celebrating his eldest son Declan's wedding day – and couldn't wait to get both sides of the family together to celebrate. "It's a special day. My first born son ‪@decholmes gets married today to ‪@JennyGouk. The clans are gathering and I'm delighted to say there's a lot of Love and happiness all around us. ‪#IrishWedding," he wrote. He and Ruth are thought to have travelled to Ireland for the big day on Monday.

Eamonn and son Declan

The This Morning presenter's loyal fans were quick to send their congratulations, with one replying: "Wishing you all a very special, memorable & perfect day. Dec and Jenny have great role models in @EamonnHolmes and @RuthieeL You can't beat an Irish Wedding! #hangovertomorrow." Fellow ITV star Saira Khan also sweetly posted: "Congratulations Eamonn, you must be so proud. Enjoy every minute of it. Don’t be afraid to shed a few tears of happiness and joy too."

Eamonn proudly announced that Declan was engaged back in October 2017. He took to Twitter to share a photo of Declan – the oldest of his three children from his first marriage to ex-wife Gabriella – with his brand new fiancée Dr. Jenny Gouk. Alongside the photo, which shows the couple posing together as Jenny shows off her diamond engagement ring, 57-year-old Eamonn wrote: "I am proud to announce the engagement today of Number 1 son @decholmes & his now fiancée Dr @JennyGouk. Much happiness in both our families."

Eamonn with his four children

The star is a proud dad to four children; Declan, 29, Rebecca, 27, and 25-year-old Niall - from his previous marriage - and 16-year-old Jack who he shares with Ruth. On Father's Day, he shared a rare photo of himself with all four of his brood, writing, "I'm the Daddy! And these are my babies. Love them so much."