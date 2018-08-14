Strictly's Claudia Winkleman reveals exciting news and a 'dream come true' The TV presenter was very happy indeed!

It won't be long before we see a lot more of Claudia Winkleman on our TV screen once the new, much-anticipated series of Strictly Come Dancing starts next month. And ahead of her busy work schedule, Claudia shared some exciting news with her followers on Instagram, revealing that she had been turned into a Beano cartoon character, something she considered to be a "Dream come true". The incredible drawing featured Claudia's trademark fringe, bold eyeliner and of course, a red and black striped jumper, just like Beano's much-loved character Dennis the Mennis. The mum-of-three wrote besides the image: "As a lifelong Beano fan this is a dream come true."

Claudia – who posted the image on Sunday - went on to add that the CEO, Emma Scott, was going to be taking to her about Beano's upcoming 80th birthday party on her radio show that evening. The picture was liked by Claudia's Strictly co-host Tess Daly, and fans adored it too. One said: "This is amazing," while another joked: "Proper Menace!" A third cheekily wrote: "I'm not sure they have the skin tone quite right," referring to Claudia's iconic tan. The good-humoured presenter replied to the comment, simply writing: "Genius."

It's been an exciting time for Strictly fans as the top-secret celebrity contestants have been revealed gradually over the past week, and it seems that both Claudia and Tess are looking forward to the full revelation as much as viewers. The presenting duo appeared in a video on the dance competition's Twitter on Sunday - to reveal some very cryptic clues about this year's celebrity cast.

"We have the names of the brand new celebrity line-up but we've been sworn to secrecy!" Tess told the camera. "We can't say a thing but it feels mean, shall we give them just a few clues?" Claudia later replied. Tess then went on to list the contestants, with her presenting partner teasing some clues about each personality. So far, author Katie Piper, Steps star Faye Tozer, Red Dwarf actor Danny John-Jules and YouTube sensation Joe Suggs have been confirmed.

